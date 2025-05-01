Cells of the Immune System: Granulocytes quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

What are the three main types of granulocytes, and what are their primary functions in the immune system? The three main types of granulocytes are neutrophils, eosinophils, and basophils. Neutrophils are the most abundant and are the first responders to infection, using phagocytosis and degranulation to destroy pathogens. Eosinophils primarily target parasitic worms and are involved in allergic reactions. Basophils release histamine to promote inflammation and recruit other immune cells.

How do neutrophils combat pathogens at sites of infection? Neutrophils combat pathogens by migrating to infection sites, performing phagocytosis to ingest and destroy microbes, releasing antimicrobial granules through degranulation, and forming neutrophil extracellular traps (NETs) to trap and neutralize microbes.

What is the role of eosinophils in the immune response, and what substances do their granules contain? Eosinophils protect against parasitic worms by releasing granules containing antimicrobial substances and enzymes that disrupt parasite membranes. They are also involved in allergic reactions.

How do basophils contribute to inflammation and allergic reactions? Basophils contribute to inflammation and allergic reactions by releasing histamine from their granules, which increases capillary permeability, allowing other immune cells to access infected tissues more easily.

What is the difference between basophils and mast cells in terms of location and function? Basophils circulate in the blood and release histamine during inflammation, while mast cells are found in tissues and also release histamine in response to allergens or tissue damage. Both promote inflammation and allergic responses.

What are the three main types of granulocytes and how are they distinguished under a microscope? The three main types are neutrophils (with a 5-lobed nucleus and small, poorly staining granules), eosinophils (with 2-3 lobes and large reddish-orange granules), and basophils (with 2 lobes and large blue-purple granules). They are distinguished by the staining properties and appearance of their granules and nuclei.