Cellular Respiration: Chemiosmosis definitions Flashcards

Chemiosmosis Diffusion of ions across a semipermeable membrane, driven by a concentration gradient established by the electron transport chain.

Electron Transport Chain A series of redox reactions that build a hydrogen ion concentration gradient, crucial for ATP production.

Hydrogen Ion Concentration Gradient A difference in hydrogen ion concentration across a membrane, storing potential energy for ATP synthesis.

ATP Synthase An enzyme that facilitates the synthesis of ATP by allowing hydrogen ions to diffuse down their concentration gradient.

Oxidative Phosphorylation A process that uses the electron transport chain and chemiosmosis to produce ATP during aerobic respiration.

NADH An electron carrier that donates electrons to the electron transport chain, aiding in ATP production.

FADH2 An electron carrier that transfers electrons to the electron transport chain, contributing to the hydrogen ion gradient.

Intermembrane Space The area between the inner and outer mitochondrial membranes where hydrogen ions accumulate.

Mitochondrial Matrix The innermost compartment of the mitochondrion, where the hydrogen ion concentration is lower.

Redox Reactions Chemical reactions involving the transfer of electrons, crucial for the electron transport chain.

Oxygen Gas The final electron acceptor in the electron transport chain, forming water as a byproduct.

Phosphorylation The addition of a phosphate group to ADP to form ATP, powered by the hydrogen ion gradient.

Aerobic Respiration A process of energy production in cells that requires oxygen and produces ATP through oxidative phosphorylation.

Semipermeable Membrane A membrane that allows certain ions or molecules to pass through, essential for chemiosmosis.