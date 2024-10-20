Skip to main content
Cellular Respiration: Chemiosmosis definitions Flashcards

Cellular Respiration: Chemiosmosis definitions
  • Chemiosmosis
    Diffusion of ions across a semipermeable membrane, driven by a concentration gradient established by the electron transport chain.
  • Electron Transport Chain
    A series of redox reactions that build a hydrogen ion concentration gradient, crucial for ATP production.
  • Hydrogen Ion Concentration Gradient
    A difference in hydrogen ion concentration across a membrane, storing potential energy for ATP synthesis.
  • ATP Synthase
    An enzyme that facilitates the synthesis of ATP by allowing hydrogen ions to diffuse down their concentration gradient.
  • Oxidative Phosphorylation
    A process that uses the electron transport chain and chemiosmosis to produce ATP during aerobic respiration.
  • NADH
    An electron carrier that donates electrons to the electron transport chain, aiding in ATP production.
  • FADH2
    An electron carrier that transfers electrons to the electron transport chain, contributing to the hydrogen ion gradient.
  • Intermembrane Space
    The area between the inner and outer mitochondrial membranes where hydrogen ions accumulate.
  • Mitochondrial Matrix
    The innermost compartment of the mitochondrion, where the hydrogen ion concentration is lower.
  • Redox Reactions
    Chemical reactions involving the transfer of electrons, crucial for the electron transport chain.
  • Oxygen Gas
    The final electron acceptor in the electron transport chain, forming water as a byproduct.
  • Phosphorylation
    The addition of a phosphate group to ADP to form ATP, powered by the hydrogen ion gradient.
  • Aerobic Respiration
    A process of energy production in cells that requires oxygen and produces ATP through oxidative phosphorylation.
  • Semipermeable Membrane
    A membrane that allows certain ions or molecules to pass through, essential for chemiosmosis.
  • Potential Energy
    Stored energy in the hydrogen ion concentration gradient, used to drive ATP synthesis.