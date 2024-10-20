Cellular Respiration: Glycolysis definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Glycolysis The first step of cellular respiration, breaking down glucose into two pyruvate molecules in the cytoplasm.

Glucose A six-carbon sugar molecule that is broken down during glycolysis into two three-carbon pyruvate molecules.

Pyruvate A three-carbon molecule produced from glucose during glycolysis, later transported to mitochondria.

Cytoplasm The location within a cell where glycolysis occurs, outside of the mitochondria.

Energy Investment Phase The initial phase of glycolysis requiring the input of 2 ATP molecules to start the process.

Energy Harvest Phase The second phase of glycolysis where 4 ATP and 2 NADH molecules are produced.

ATP A molecule used as an energy currency in cells, with a net gain of 2 ATP during glycolysis.

NADH An electron carrier molecule produced during glycolysis, used in later stages of cellular respiration.

Carbon Dioxide A gas produced from carbon atoms of glucose during later stages of cellular respiration.

Aerobic Respiration A process of cellular respiration that requires oxygen, unlike glycolysis.

Mitochondria The organelle where stages following glycolysis occur, such as the Krebs cycle and electron transport chain.

Carbon Atoms The primary focus in glucose breakdown during glycolysis, resulting in pyruvate molecules.

Electron Carriers Molecules like NADH that transport electrons during cellular respiration.

Net Gain The total energy yield from glycolysis, resulting in 2 ATP after accounting for initial investment.