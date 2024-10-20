Cellular Respiration: Glycolysis definitions Flashcards
Cellular Respiration: Glycolysis definitions
- GlycolysisThe first step of cellular respiration, breaking down glucose into two pyruvate molecules in the cytoplasm.
- GlucoseA six-carbon sugar molecule that is broken down during glycolysis into two three-carbon pyruvate molecules.
- PyruvateA three-carbon molecule produced from glucose during glycolysis, later transported to mitochondria.
- CytoplasmThe location within a cell where glycolysis occurs, outside of the mitochondria.
- Energy Investment PhaseThe initial phase of glycolysis requiring the input of 2 ATP molecules to start the process.
- Energy Harvest PhaseThe second phase of glycolysis where 4 ATP and 2 NADH molecules are produced.
- ATPA molecule used as an energy currency in cells, with a net gain of 2 ATP during glycolysis.
- NADHAn electron carrier molecule produced during glycolysis, used in later stages of cellular respiration.
- Carbon DioxideA gas produced from carbon atoms of glucose during later stages of cellular respiration.
- Aerobic RespirationA process of cellular respiration that requires oxygen, unlike glycolysis.
- MitochondriaThe organelle where stages following glycolysis occur, such as the Krebs cycle and electron transport chain.
- Carbon AtomsThe primary focus in glucose breakdown during glycolysis, resulting in pyruvate molecules.
- Electron CarriersMolecules like NADH that transport electrons during cellular respiration.
- Net GainThe total energy yield from glycolysis, resulting in 2 ATP after accounting for initial investment.
- Chemical ReactionsThe series of 10 reactions that constitute the process of glycolysis.