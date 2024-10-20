Skip to main content
Cellular Respiration: Glycolysis quiz Flashcards

Cellular Respiration: Glycolysis quiz
  • Cellular respiration produces the most energy in the form of ATP from which of the following: Glycolysis, Krebs Cycle, or Electron Transport Chain?
    The Electron Transport Chain produces the most ATP during cellular respiration.
  • What is the net gain of ATP molecules during glycolysis?
    The net gain of ATP molecules during glycolysis is 2 ATP.
  • Where does glycolysis occur within the cell?
    Glycolysis occurs in the cytoplasm of the cell.
  • Does glycolysis require oxygen to proceed?
    No, glycolysis does not require oxygen and can occur in both the presence and absence of oxygen.
  • What are the two phases of glycolysis called?
    The two phases of glycolysis are the energy investment phase and the energy harvest phase.
  • How many pyruvate molecules are produced from one glucose molecule during glycolysis?
    Two pyruvate molecules are produced from one glucose molecule during glycolysis.
  • What is the total number of ATP molecules produced during the energy harvest phase of glycolysis?
    The energy harvest phase of glycolysis produces a total of 4 ATP molecules.
  • What is the role of NADH in glycolysis?
    NADH acts as an electron carrier, capturing electrons during glycolysis.
  • What happens to the pyruvate molecules after glycolysis?
    The pyruvate molecules are transported to the mitochondria for further processing in cellular respiration.
  • What mnemonic can help remember the phases of glycolysis?
    The mnemonic 'Gary invests to harvest his profits and travel to Mexico' can help remember the phases of glycolysis.