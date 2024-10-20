Cellular Respiration: Glycolysis quiz Flashcards
Cellular respiration produces the most energy in the form of ATP from which of the following: Glycolysis, Krebs Cycle, or Electron Transport Chain?
The Electron Transport Chain produces the most ATP during cellular respiration.What is the net gain of ATP molecules during glycolysis?
The net gain of ATP molecules during glycolysis is 2 ATP.Where does glycolysis occur within the cell?
Glycolysis occurs in the cytoplasm of the cell.Does glycolysis require oxygen to proceed?
No, glycolysis does not require oxygen and can occur in both the presence and absence of oxygen.What are the two phases of glycolysis called?
The two phases of glycolysis are the energy investment phase and the energy harvest phase.How many pyruvate molecules are produced from one glucose molecule during glycolysis?
Two pyruvate molecules are produced from one glucose molecule during glycolysis.What is the total number of ATP molecules produced during the energy harvest phase of glycolysis?
The energy harvest phase of glycolysis produces a total of 4 ATP molecules.What is the role of NADH in glycolysis?
NADH acts as an electron carrier, capturing electrons during glycolysis.What happens to the pyruvate molecules after glycolysis?
The pyruvate molecules are transported to the mitochondria for further processing in cellular respiration.What mnemonic can help remember the phases of glycolysis?
The mnemonic 'Gary invests to harvest his profits and travel to Mexico' can help remember the phases of glycolysis.