Cellular Respiration: Krebs Cycle definitions Flashcards

Cellular Respiration: Krebs Cycle definitions
- Krebs CycleThe third stage of aerobic respiration, oxidizing acetyl-CoA to produce ATP, NADH, and FADH2.
- Citric Acid CycleAnother name for the Krebs Cycle, emphasizing the production of citrate from acetyl-CoA and oxaloacetate.
- TCA CycleSynonym for the Krebs Cycle, highlighting its role in tricarboxylic acid metabolism.
- Acetyl-CoAA molecule that enters the Krebs Cycle, reacting with oxaloacetate to form citrate.
- OxaloacetateA four-carbon molecule that reacts with acetyl-CoA to form citrate in the Krebs Cycle.
- CitrateA six-carbon molecule formed in the Krebs Cycle from acetyl-CoA and oxaloacetate.
- NADHAn electron carrier produced in the Krebs Cycle, used in the electron transport chain.
- FADH2An electron carrier produced in the Krebs Cycle, contributing to ATP production in the ETC.
- ATPA small amount of energy currency produced in the Krebs Cycle via substrate-level phosphorylation.
- CO2A byproduct of the Krebs Cycle, released as a waste product during respiration.
- Phase AThe initial phase of the Krebs Cycle where acetyl-CoA enters and forms citrate.
- Phase BThe phase of the Krebs Cycle involving citrate oxidation, producing ATP, NADH, and CO2.
- Phase CThe final phase of the Krebs Cycle, regenerating oxaloacetate and producing NADH and FADH2.
- Electron Transport ChainThe final stage of aerobic respiration where NADH and FADH2 are used to produce ATP.
- Substrate-level PhosphorylationA process in the Krebs Cycle that directly generates ATP from ADP and a substrate.