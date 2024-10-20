Cellular Respiration: Krebs Cycle quiz Flashcards
Cellular Respiration: Krebs Cycle quiz
You can tap to flip the card.
Which phase of the Krebs cycle is responsible for the production of FADH2?
Phase C, Oxaloacetate regeneration, is responsible for the production of FADH2.What is the primary function of the Krebs cycle in cellular respiration?
The primary function of the Krebs cycle is to oxidize acetyl-CoA to produce ATP, NADH, and FADH2.How many ATP molecules are produced per glucose molecule during the Krebs cycle?
The Krebs cycle produces 2 ATP molecules per glucose molecule.What mnemonic can help remember the outputs of the Krebs cycle?
The mnemonic 'Krebs fan company' helps remember the outputs: FADH2, ATP, NADH, and CO2.What molecule initiates the Krebs cycle by reacting with acetyl-CoA?
Oxaloacetate initiates the Krebs cycle by reacting with acetyl-CoA to form citrate.How many NADH molecules are produced in two rounds of the Krebs cycle?
Two rounds of the Krebs cycle produce 6 NADH molecules.What is the significance of citrate in the Krebs cycle?
Citrate is the first molecule produced in the Krebs cycle, giving it the name citric acid cycle.What happens to the CO2 produced in the Krebs cycle?
The CO2 produced in the Krebs cycle is exhaled as a waste product.What is the role of the electron transport chain in relation to the Krebs cycle?
The electron transport chain uses NADH and FADH2 produced in the Krebs cycle to generate ATP.How many rounds of the Krebs cycle occur per glucose molecule?
Two rounds of the Krebs cycle occur per glucose molecule.