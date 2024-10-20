Cellular Respiration: Pyruvate Oxidation definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

Pyruvate A three-carbon molecule produced from glucose during glycolysis, transported to the mitochondrial matrix for oxidation.

Mitochondrial Matrix The innermost compartment of mitochondria where pyruvate oxidation occurs, converting pyruvate into Acetyl CoA.

Acetyl CoA A molecule formed from pyruvate during oxidation, which enters the Krebs cycle in cellular respiration.

NADH An electron carrier molecule produced during pyruvate oxidation when NAD+ gains electrons.

CO2 A byproduct of pyruvate oxidation, formed when a carbon atom is removed from pyruvate.

Cellular Respiration A multi-step process including glycolysis, pyruvate oxidation, and the Krebs cycle, converting glucose into energy.

Glycolysis The first stage of cellular respiration, breaking down glucose into two pyruvate molecules.

Electrons Subatomic particles lost by pyruvate during oxidation, transferred to NAD+ to form NADH.

Krebs Cycle The third stage of cellular respiration, following pyruvate oxidation, where Acetyl CoA is further processed.