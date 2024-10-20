Cellular Respiration: Pyruvate Oxidation definitions Flashcards
Cellular Respiration: Pyruvate Oxidation definitions
- PyruvateA three-carbon molecule produced from glucose during glycolysis, transported to the mitochondrial matrix for oxidation.
- Mitochondrial MatrixThe innermost compartment of mitochondria where pyruvate oxidation occurs, converting pyruvate into Acetyl CoA.
- Acetyl CoAA molecule formed from pyruvate during oxidation, which enters the Krebs cycle in cellular respiration.
- NADHAn electron carrier molecule produced during pyruvate oxidation when NAD+ gains electrons.
- CO2A byproduct of pyruvate oxidation, formed when a carbon atom is removed from pyruvate.
- Cellular RespirationA multi-step process including glycolysis, pyruvate oxidation, and the Krebs cycle, converting glucose into energy.
- GlycolysisThe first stage of cellular respiration, breaking down glucose into two pyruvate molecules.
- ElectronsSubatomic particles lost by pyruvate during oxidation, transferred to NAD+ to form NADH.
- Krebs CycleThe third stage of cellular respiration, following pyruvate oxidation, where Acetyl CoA is further processed.
- AerobicA type of respiration requiring oxygen, encompassing glycolysis, pyruvate oxidation, and the Krebs cycle.