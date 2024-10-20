Cellular Respiration: Pyruvate Oxidation quiz Flashcards
Cellular Respiration: Pyruvate Oxidation quiz
How many molecules of NADH are produced per glucose molecule during pyruvate oxidation?
Two molecules of NADH are produced per glucose molecule during pyruvate oxidation.What happens to the Acetyl CoA produced from pyruvate during pyruvate oxidation?
The Acetyl CoA produced from pyruvate during pyruvate oxidation proceeds to the Krebs cycle.What is the product of pyruvate processing in cellular respiration?
The product of pyruvate processing is Acetyl CoA, along with NADH and CO2.Where does pyruvate oxidation occur in the cell?
Pyruvate oxidation occurs in the mitochondrial matrix.How many pyruvate molecules are produced from one glucose molecule during glycolysis?
Two pyruvate molecules are produced from one glucose molecule during glycolysis.What happens to the carbon atoms in pyruvate during pyruvate oxidation?
One carbon atom from each pyruvate is lost as CO2 during pyruvate oxidation.What role does NAD+ play in pyruvate oxidation?
NAD+ gains electrons lost by pyruvate, converting it to NADH during pyruvate oxidation.How many Acetyl CoA molecules are produced from one glucose molecule during pyruvate oxidation?
Two Acetyl CoA molecules are produced from one glucose molecule during pyruvate oxidation.What is the significance of pyruvate oxidation in cellular respiration?
Pyruvate oxidation is the second step of cellular respiration, converting pyruvate into Acetyl CoA for the Krebs cycle.What is the fate of the electrons lost by pyruvate during oxidation?
The electrons lost by pyruvate are gained by NAD+, converting it to NADH.