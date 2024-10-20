Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Cellular Respiration: Pyruvate Oxidation quiz Flashcards

Cellular Respiration: Pyruvate Oxidation quiz
1/10
  • How many molecules of NADH are produced per glucose molecule during pyruvate oxidation?
    Two molecules of NADH are produced per glucose molecule during pyruvate oxidation.
  • What happens to the Acetyl CoA produced from pyruvate during pyruvate oxidation?
    The Acetyl CoA produced from pyruvate during pyruvate oxidation proceeds to the Krebs cycle.
  • What is the product of pyruvate processing in cellular respiration?
    The product of pyruvate processing is Acetyl CoA, along with NADH and CO2.
  • Where does pyruvate oxidation occur in the cell?
    Pyruvate oxidation occurs in the mitochondrial matrix.
  • How many pyruvate molecules are produced from one glucose molecule during glycolysis?
    Two pyruvate molecules are produced from one glucose molecule during glycolysis.
  • What happens to the carbon atoms in pyruvate during pyruvate oxidation?
    One carbon atom from each pyruvate is lost as CO2 during pyruvate oxidation.
  • What role does NAD+ play in pyruvate oxidation?
    NAD+ gains electrons lost by pyruvate, converting it to NADH during pyruvate oxidation.
  • How many Acetyl CoA molecules are produced from one glucose molecule during pyruvate oxidation?
    Two Acetyl CoA molecules are produced from one glucose molecule during pyruvate oxidation.
  • What is the significance of pyruvate oxidation in cellular respiration?
    Pyruvate oxidation is the second step of cellular respiration, converting pyruvate into Acetyl CoA for the Krebs cycle.
  • What is the fate of the electrons lost by pyruvate during oxidation?
    The electrons lost by pyruvate are gained by NAD+, converting it to NADH.