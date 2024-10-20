Cellular Respiration: Redox Reactions definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 13 ) Hide definitions

Redox Reactions Involve electron transfer between molecules, combining oxidation and reduction processes.

Oxidation The process of losing one or more electrons, increasing the overall charge.

Reduction The process of gaining one or more electrons, decreasing the overall charge.

Electron A negatively charged subatomic particle involved in redox reactions.

Electron Carrier Molecules like NADH and FADH2 that transport electrons within cells.

NADH A reduced electron carrier that transports electrons and hydrogen ions.

FADH2 A reduced electron carrier that transports electrons and hydrogen ions.

NAD+ The oxidized form of NADH, having fewer electrons.

FAD The oxidized form of FADH2, having fewer electrons.

Electron Transport Chain The final stage of cellular respiration where electrons are transferred.

Cellular Respiration A biological process involving redox reactions to produce energy.

Hydrogen Ion A positively charged ion that accompanies electrons in redox reactions.