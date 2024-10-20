Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Cellular Respiration: Redox Reactions definitions Flashcards

Back
Cellular Respiration: Redox Reactions definitions
1/13
  • Redox Reactions
    Involve electron transfer between molecules, combining oxidation and reduction processes.
  • Oxidation
    The process of losing one or more electrons, increasing the overall charge.
  • Reduction
    The process of gaining one or more electrons, decreasing the overall charge.
  • Electron
    A negatively charged subatomic particle involved in redox reactions.
  • Electron Carrier
    Molecules like NADH and FADH2 that transport electrons within cells.
  • NADH
    A reduced electron carrier that transports electrons and hydrogen ions.
  • FADH2
    A reduced electron carrier that transports electrons and hydrogen ions.
  • NAD+
    The oxidized form of NADH, having fewer electrons.
  • FAD
    The oxidized form of FADH2, having fewer electrons.
  • Electron Transport Chain
    The final stage of cellular respiration where electrons are transferred.
  • Cellular Respiration
    A biological process involving redox reactions to produce energy.
  • Hydrogen Ion
    A positively charged ion that accompanies electrons in redox reactions.
  • Mnemonic
    A memory aid, such as 'Leo the lion goes ger' for redox reactions.