Cellular Respiration: Redox Reactions definitions Flashcards
Back
Cellular Respiration: Redox Reactions definitions
1/13
Terms in this set (13)
- Redox ReactionsInvolve electron transfer between molecules, combining oxidation and reduction processes.
- OxidationThe process of losing one or more electrons, increasing the overall charge.
- ReductionThe process of gaining one or more electrons, decreasing the overall charge.
- ElectronA negatively charged subatomic particle involved in redox reactions.
- Electron CarrierMolecules like NADH and FADH2 that transport electrons within cells.
- NADHA reduced electron carrier that transports electrons and hydrogen ions.
- FADH2A reduced electron carrier that transports electrons and hydrogen ions.
- NAD+The oxidized form of NADH, having fewer electrons.
- FADThe oxidized form of FADH2, having fewer electrons.
- Electron Transport ChainThe final stage of cellular respiration where electrons are transferred.
- Cellular RespirationA biological process involving redox reactions to produce energy.
- Hydrogen IonA positively charged ion that accompanies electrons in redox reactions.
- MnemonicA memory aid, such as 'Leo the lion goes ger' for redox reactions.