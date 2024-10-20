Cellular Respiration: Redox Reactions quiz Flashcards
Where in the cell are both NAD+ and FAD reduced to form NADH and FADH2?
NAD+ and FAD are reduced to form NADH and FADH2 in the mitochondria during cellular respiration.How much energy created during respiration is lost in the form of heat?
Approximately 60% of the energy created during cellular respiration is lost as heat.What is the mnemonic to remember the process of oxidation and reduction?
The mnemonic 'Leo the lion goes ger' helps remember that losing electrons is oxidation and gaining electrons is reduction.What are NADH and FADH2 often compared to in cellular respiration?
NADH and FADH2 are often compared to 'full electron taxicabs' because they carry electrons and hydrogen ions.What is the role of electron carriers in cellular respiration?
Electron carriers like NADH and FADH2 transport electrons within cells during cellular respiration.What happens to NAD+ and FAD during cellular respiration?
NAD+ and FAD are reduced to NADH and FADH2, respectively, by gaining electrons and hydrogen ions.What is the final stage of cellular respiration where electrons are transferred?
The final stage of cellular respiration where electrons are transferred is the electron transport chain.What does the 'ox' in redox stand for?
The 'ox' in redox stands for oxidation, which is the process of losing electrons.What charge do electrons carry?
Electrons carry a negative charge.What is the oxidized form of NADH?
The oxidized form of NADH is NAD+.