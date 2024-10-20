Change in Membrane Potential definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Resting membrane potential The state where the inside of a neuron's membrane is negatively charged at -70 millivolts.

Graded potential A type of signal resulting from changes in membrane potential, varying in magnitude.

Action potential A type of signal resulting from changes in membrane potential, characterized by a rapid rise and fall.

Polarized The state of a neuron when the inside of the membrane is negative, typically at -70 millivolts.

Depolarization The process where the inside of the neuron's membrane becomes more positive, moving away from the resting potential.

Repolarization The process where the inside of the neuron's membrane becomes more negative, returning toward the resting potential.

Hyperpolarization The state where the inside of the neuron's membrane becomes more negative than the resting potential.

Neural communication The process by which neurons transmit signals through changes in membrane potential.

Membrane potential The electrical potential difference across a cell's membrane.

Negative 70 millivolts The typical value of the resting membrane potential in neurons.

Positive 20 millivolts An example value used to illustrate depolarization in neurons.

Temporary decrease A description of depolarization where membrane potential becomes less negative.

Temporary increase A description of hyperpolarization where membrane potential becomes more negative.

Negative sign Indicates a negative charge inside the neuron's membrane during resting potential or repolarization.