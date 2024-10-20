Change in Membrane Potential quiz Flashcards

Depolarization occurs when the inside of the neuron's membrane becomes more positive, moving away from the resting potential of -70 millivolts.
Which of the following would be likely to cause depolarization of a neuron? A) Increase in negative ions inside the neuron B) Increase in positive ions inside the neuron C) Decrease in positive ions outside the neuron D) Decrease in negative ions outside the neuron
B) Increase in positive ions inside the neuron
What happens when a resting neuron's membrane depolarizes?
When a resting neuron's membrane depolarizes, the inside of the membrane becomes more positive, moving away from the resting potential.
How does a neuron cell membrane become depolarized?
A neuron cell membrane becomes depolarized when positive ions enter the neuron, making the inside of the membrane more positive.
When a cell is stimulated, how does the membrane depolarize?
When a cell is stimulated, positive ions flow into the cell, causing the membrane to depolarize and become more positive.
What is the resting membrane potential of a neuron?
The resting membrane potential of a neuron is -70 millivolts.
What is repolarization in the context of membrane potential?
Repolarization is the process where the membrane potential returns to a more negative state after depolarization, aiming to reach the resting potential.
What does hyperpolarization mean in terms of membrane potential?
Hyperpolarization occurs when the membrane potential becomes more negative than the resting potential, often due to an overshoot during repolarization.
What are the two types of signals resulting from changes in membrane potential?
The two types of signals are graded potentials and action potentials.
What does it mean for a neuron to be polarized?
A neuron is polarized when the inside of its membrane is negatively charged, typically at -70 millivolts, indicating it is at rest.