Change in Membrane Potential quiz #1 Flashcards

What is the resting membrane potential of a neuron, and what does it mean for the neuron to be polarized?
The resting membrane potential of a neuron is -70 millivolts, meaning the inside of the neuron's membrane is negatively charged compared to the outside. When a neuron is polarized, it is at rest with this negative internal charge.
What happens to the membrane potential during depolarization, and how does this affect the charge inside the neuron?
During depolarization, the membrane potential becomes less negative (more positive), causing the inside of the neuron to become more positively charged compared to its resting state.
How do repolarization and hyperpolarization differ in terms of changes to the neuron's membrane potential?
Repolarization is when the membrane potential returns to a more negative value after depolarization, moving back toward the resting potential. Hyperpolarization occurs if the membrane potential becomes even more negative than the resting potential, making the inside of the neuron excessively negative.
What are the two types of signals that result from changes in membrane potential in neurons?
The two types of signals are graded potentials and action potentials.
What does it mean when a neuron is said to be hyperpolarized?
A neuron is hyperpolarized when its membrane potential becomes more negative than the resting potential, making the inside excessively negative.
Why is understanding the terms polarized, depolarized, repolarized, and hyperpolarized important for studying neural communication?
Understanding these terms helps you quickly identify what is happening to the membrane potential, which is essential for grasping how neurons communicate.
What is meant by a 'temporary decrease' and a 'temporary increase' in membrane potential?
A temporary decrease in membrane potential refers to depolarization (becoming more positive), while a temporary increase refers to hyperpolarization (becoming more negative than resting).