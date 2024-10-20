Characteristics of Epithelial Tissue definitions Flashcards

Skip to main content
Characteristics of Epithelial Tissue definitions

Characteristics of Epithelial Tissue definitions
  • Polarity
    Distinct apical and basal surfaces in epithelial tissue, each with unique structures and functions.
  • Apical Surface
    The surface of epithelial tissue facing open space, often containing cilia or microvilli.
  • Basal Surface
    The surface of epithelial tissue facing the basement membrane, anchoring the tissue.
  • Basement Membrane
    Extracellular structure separating epithelial and connective tissues, composed of basal and reticular lamina.
  • Tight Junctions
    Cell junctions creating a leak-proof barrier by holding epithelial cells tightly together.
  • Desmosomes
    Complex cell junctions anchoring neighboring epithelial cells firmly together.
  • Gap Junctions
    Cell junctions allowing exchange of nutrients between neighboring epithelial cells.
  • Avascular
    Characteristic of epithelial tissue indicating absence of blood vessels.
  • Innervated
    Presence of nerves in epithelial tissue, enabling sensation detection.
  • Connective Tissue
    Tissue supporting epithelial tissue by supplying nutrients and removing waste.
  • Basal Lamina
    Layer of the basement membrane produced by epithelial tissue.
  • Reticular Lamina
    Layer of the basement membrane produced by underlying connective tissue.
  • Highly Regenerative
    Epithelial tissue's ability to rapidly divide and replace damaged cells.
  • Cancer
    Disease often originating in epithelial tissue due to rapid cell division and mutation.
  • Extracellular Matrix
    Minimal space between tightly packed epithelial cells, analogous to cement in a brick wall.