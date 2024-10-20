Characteristics of Epithelial Tissue definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Polarity Distinct apical and basal surfaces in epithelial tissue, each with unique structures and functions.

Apical Surface The surface of epithelial tissue facing open space, often containing cilia or microvilli.

Basal Surface The surface of epithelial tissue facing the basement membrane, anchoring the tissue.

Basement Membrane Extracellular structure separating epithelial and connective tissues, composed of basal and reticular lamina.

Tight Junctions Cell junctions creating a leak-proof barrier by holding epithelial cells tightly together.

Desmosomes Complex cell junctions anchoring neighboring epithelial cells firmly together.

Gap Junctions Cell junctions allowing exchange of nutrients between neighboring epithelial cells.

Avascular Characteristic of epithelial tissue indicating absence of blood vessels.

Innervated Presence of nerves in epithelial tissue, enabling sensation detection.

Connective Tissue Tissue supporting epithelial tissue by supplying nutrients and removing waste.

Basal Lamina Layer of the basement membrane produced by epithelial tissue.

Reticular Lamina Layer of the basement membrane produced by underlying connective tissue.

Highly Regenerative Epithelial tissue's ability to rapidly divide and replace damaged cells.

Cancer Disease often originating in epithelial tissue due to rapid cell division and mutation.