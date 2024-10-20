Skip to main content
Characteristics of Epithelial Tissue quiz Flashcards

Characteristics of Epithelial Tissue quiz
  • Which of the following are characteristics of epithelial tissue? A) Polarity B) Vascularity C) Highly regenerative D) Supported by connective tissue
    A) Polarity, C) Highly regenerative, D) Supported by connective tissue
  • Which of the following is not a feature of epithelia? A) Avascular B) Innervated C) Highly regenerative D) Contains blood vessels
    D) Contains blood vessels
  • Which of these are characteristics of simple cuboidal epithelium? A) Single layer of cube-shaped cells B) Multiple layers of flat cells C) Secretion and absorption D) Protection against abrasion
    A) Single layer of cube-shaped cells, C) Secretion and absorption
  • What are the main characteristics of epithelial tissues?
    The main characteristics of epithelial tissues are polarity, tightly packed cells anchored to a basement membrane, avascular but innervated, supported by connective tissue, and highly regenerative.
  • Which of the following is not a function of epithelial tissue? A) Protection B) Secretion C) Absorption D) Contraction
    D) Contraction
  • Which of the following is a property of epithelial tissue? A) Contains blood vessels B) Highly regenerative C) Lacks nerve supply D) Loose cell arrangement
    B) Highly regenerative
  • Which of the following characteristics did you observe in this tissue? A) Polarity B) Vascularity C) Tightly packed cells D) High extracellular matrix
    A) Polarity, C) Tightly packed cells
  • What is the structure and function of epithelial tissue?
    Epithelial tissue is composed of tightly packed cells with minimal extracellular matrix, forming a barrier for protection, secretion, absorption, and sensation.
  • Which of the following is not a characteristic of epithelial tissue? A) Polarity B) Avascular C) Highly regenerative D) Contains abundant extracellular matrix
    D) Contains abundant extracellular matrix
  • Which are characteristics of epithelial cells? Select two options. A) Polarity B) Vascularity C) Tightly packed D) High extracellular matrix
    A) Polarity, C) Tightly packed
  • What are characteristics of simple cuboidal epithelia?
    Simple cuboidal epithelia are characterized by a single layer of cube-shaped cells that function in secretion and absorption.
  • Which tissue type is the most thin and delicate epithelial tissue? A) Simple squamous B) Stratified squamous C) Simple cuboidal D) Transitional
    A) Simple squamous
  • Which characteristics describe epithelial tissue?
    Epithelial tissue is characterized by polarity, tightly packed cells, avascularity, support by connective tissue, and high regenerative capacity.
  • Which three characteristics describe epithelial tissue?
    Polarity, avascular but innervated, and highly regenerative.
  • What is not true of epithelial cells? A) They are tightly packed B) They are highly regenerative C) They contain blood vessels D) They have polarity
    C) They contain blood vessels
  • Which is not a function of epithelial tissue? A) Protection B) Secretion C) Absorption D) Contraction
    D) Contraction
  • Which of the following is not a structural characteristic of epithelial tissue? A) Polarity B) Tightly packed cells C) High extracellular matrix D) Supported by connective tissue
    C) High extracellular matrix
  • Which of the following is not a characteristic of skeletal muscles? A) Striated B) Voluntary control C) Multinucleated D) Avascular
    D) Avascular