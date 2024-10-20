Characteristics of Epithelial Tissue quiz Flashcards
Characteristics of Epithelial Tissue quiz
Which of the following are characteristics of epithelial tissue? A) Polarity B) Vascularity C) Highly regenerative D) Supported by connective tissue
A) Polarity, C) Highly regenerative, D) Supported by connective tissueWhich of the following is not a feature of epithelia? A) Avascular B) Innervated C) Highly regenerative D) Contains blood vessels
D) Contains blood vesselsWhich of these are characteristics of simple cuboidal epithelium? A) Single layer of cube-shaped cells B) Multiple layers of flat cells C) Secretion and absorption D) Protection against abrasion
A) Single layer of cube-shaped cells, C) Secretion and absorptionWhat are the main characteristics of epithelial tissues?
The main characteristics of epithelial tissues are polarity, tightly packed cells anchored to a basement membrane, avascular but innervated, supported by connective tissue, and highly regenerative.Which of the following is not a function of epithelial tissue? A) Protection B) Secretion C) Absorption D) Contraction
D) ContractionWhich of the following is a property of epithelial tissue? A) Contains blood vessels B) Highly regenerative C) Lacks nerve supply D) Loose cell arrangement
B) Highly regenerativeWhich of the following characteristics did you observe in this tissue? A) Polarity B) Vascularity C) Tightly packed cells D) High extracellular matrix
A) Polarity, C) Tightly packed cellsWhat is the structure and function of epithelial tissue?
Epithelial tissue is composed of tightly packed cells with minimal extracellular matrix, forming a barrier for protection, secretion, absorption, and sensation.Which of the following is not a characteristic of epithelial tissue? A) Polarity B) Avascular C) Highly regenerative D) Contains abundant extracellular matrix
D) Contains abundant extracellular matrixWhich are characteristics of epithelial cells? Select two options. A) Polarity B) Vascularity C) Tightly packed D) High extracellular matrix
A) Polarity, C) Tightly packedWhat are characteristics of simple cuboidal epithelia?
Simple cuboidal epithelia are characterized by a single layer of cube-shaped cells that function in secretion and absorption.Which tissue type is the most thin and delicate epithelial tissue? A) Simple squamous B) Stratified squamous C) Simple cuboidal D) Transitional
A) Simple squamousWhich characteristics describe epithelial tissue?
Epithelial tissue is characterized by polarity, tightly packed cells, avascularity, support by connective tissue, and high regenerative capacity.Which three characteristics describe epithelial tissue?
Polarity, avascular but innervated, and highly regenerative.What is not true of epithelial cells? A) They are tightly packed B) They are highly regenerative C) They contain blood vessels D) They have polarity
C) They contain blood vesselsWhich is not a function of epithelial tissue? A) Protection B) Secretion C) Absorption D) Contraction
D) ContractionWhich of the following is not a structural characteristic of epithelial tissue? A) Polarity B) Tightly packed cells C) High extracellular matrix D) Supported by connective tissue
C) High extracellular matrixWhich of the following is not a characteristic of skeletal muscles? A) Striated B) Voluntary control C) Multinucleated D) Avascular
D) Avascular