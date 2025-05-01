Characteristics of Epithelial Tissue quiz #1 Flashcards

What are the five key characteristics of epithelial tissue, and what does each characteristic mean?
The five key characteristics of epithelial tissue are: 1) Polarity—epithelial cells have distinct apical (facing open space) and basal (facing the basement membrane) surfaces; 2) Tightly packed cells anchored to a basement membrane—cells are closely joined with minimal extracellular matrix, forming a leak-proof barrier; 3) Avascular but innervated—epithelial tissue lacks blood vessels but contains nerves; 4) Supported by connective tissue—underlying vascular connective tissue provides nutrients and removes waste; 5) Highly regenerative—epithelial cells divide rapidly to replace damaged or lost cells.
How does the polarity of epithelial tissue contribute to its function?
Polarity means epithelial tissue has an apical surface facing open space and a basal surface facing the basement membrane. The apical surface may have cilia or microvilli for movement or absorption, while the basal surface anchors the tissue, supporting its role as a protective and functional barrier.
Why is epithelial tissue considered avascular but innervated, and what is the significance of this?
Epithelial tissue is avascular because it lacks blood vessels, but it is innervated because it contains nerves. This allows epithelial tissue to detect stimuli (like touch or temperature) while relying on underlying connective tissue for nutrient and waste exchange.
What role does connective tissue play in supporting epithelial tissue?
Connective tissue, which is vascular, lies beneath epithelial tissue and supplies it with nutrients and removes waste products through diffusion, compensating for the avascular nature of epithelial tissue.
Why is epithelial tissue highly regenerative, and what is a potential consequence of this property?
Epithelial tissue is highly regenerative because it frequently divides to replace cells lost to friction or damage, especially since it forms boundaries exposed to the environment. This high rate of cell division increases the risk of mutations, making epithelial tissue more susceptible to cancer.
How do tight junctions and desmosomes contribute to the function of epithelial tissue?
Tight junctions create a leak-proof barrier by holding cells closely together, while desmosomes provide strong anchoring between neighboring cells, both helping maintain the integrity of the tissue.
