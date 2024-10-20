Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Chemiosmosis definitions Flashcards

Back
Chemiosmosis definitions
1/15
  • Chemiosmosis
    Diffusion of ions across a semipermeable membrane, driven by a concentration gradient created by the electron transport chain.
  • Electron Transport Chain
    Series of redox reactions that build a hydrogen ion concentration gradient, ultimately powering ATP synthesis.
  • Hydrogen Ion Concentration Gradient
    Potential energy source created by the electron transport chain, with high concentration in the intermembrane space.
  • ATP Synthase
    Enzyme that facilitates chemiosmosis and synthesizes ATP by utilizing the hydrogen ion concentration gradient.
  • Oxidative Phosphorylation
    Process combining electron transport chain and chemiosmosis to produce ATP in aerobic respiration.
  • NADH
    Electron carrier that donates electrons to the electron transport chain, aiding in ATP production.
  • FADH2
    Electron carrier that transfers electrons to the electron transport chain, contributing to ATP synthesis.
  • Intermembrane Space
    Area where hydrogen ions accumulate, creating a concentration gradient for ATP production.
  • Mitochondrial Matrix
    Region of lower hydrogen ion concentration, where ATP synthase facilitates ATP production.
  • Redox Reactions
    Chemical reactions involving the transfer of electrons, crucial for the electron transport chain.
  • Aerobic Cellular Respiration
    Process of producing ATP using oxygen, involving oxidative phosphorylation and chemiosmosis.
  • Phosphorylation
    Addition of a phosphate group to ADP, forming ATP, powered by the hydrogen ion gradient.
  • Oxygen Gas
    Final electron acceptor in the electron transport chain, reacting to form water.
  • Potential Energy
    Stored energy in the hydrogen ion concentration gradient, used to power ATP synthesis.
  • Semipermeable Membrane
    Barrier allowing selective passage of ions, crucial for maintaining concentration gradients.