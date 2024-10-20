Chemiosmosis definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Chemiosmosis Diffusion of ions across a semipermeable membrane, driven by a concentration gradient created by the electron transport chain.

Electron Transport Chain Series of redox reactions that build a hydrogen ion concentration gradient, ultimately powering ATP synthesis.

Hydrogen Ion Concentration Gradient Potential energy source created by the electron transport chain, with high concentration in the intermembrane space.

ATP Synthase Enzyme that facilitates chemiosmosis and synthesizes ATP by utilizing the hydrogen ion concentration gradient.

Oxidative Phosphorylation Process combining electron transport chain and chemiosmosis to produce ATP in aerobic respiration.

NADH Electron carrier that donates electrons to the electron transport chain, aiding in ATP production.

FADH2 Electron carrier that transfers electrons to the electron transport chain, contributing to ATP synthesis.

Intermembrane Space Area where hydrogen ions accumulate, creating a concentration gradient for ATP production.

Mitochondrial Matrix Region of lower hydrogen ion concentration, where ATP synthase facilitates ATP production.

Redox Reactions Chemical reactions involving the transfer of electrons, crucial for the electron transport chain.

Aerobic Cellular Respiration Process of producing ATP using oxygen, involving oxidative phosphorylation and chemiosmosis.

Phosphorylation Addition of a phosphate group to ADP, forming ATP, powered by the hydrogen ion gradient.

Oxygen Gas Final electron acceptor in the electron transport chain, reacting to form water.

Potential Energy Stored energy in the hydrogen ion concentration gradient, used to power ATP synthesis.