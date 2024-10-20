Classes of Antibodies definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Immunoglobulins Proteins that function as antibodies, classified into five main types: IgG, IgA, IgM, IgE, and IgD.

IgG The most abundant antibody, providing immunity to fetuses and newborns by crossing the placenta.

IgA Antibody that protects mucous membranes, found in secretions like saliva and breast milk.

IgM The first antibody produced during an infection, effective in blood, and forms a pentamer.

IgE Antibody involved in allergic reactions and parasite defense, found on basophils and mast cells.

IgD Antibody that plays a role in B cell activation and maturation into plasma cells.

Heavy chain The component of an antibody that distinguishes different classes of immunoglobulins.

Light chain A component of antibodies that is identical across all classes and does not distinguish them.

Dimer A structure formed by two identical subunits, as seen in IgA antibodies.

Pentamer A structure formed by five identical subunits, characteristic of IgM antibodies.

Complement system A part of the immune system activated by antibodies like IgG and IgM to eliminate pathogens.

Degranulation The release of granule contents from cells like mast cells, triggered by IgE antibodies.

Basophils White blood cells that circulate in the bloodstream and interact with IgE antibodies.

Mast cells Cells found in tissues that release inflammatory mediators upon interaction with IgE.