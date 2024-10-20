Classes of Antibodies definitions Flashcards

Skip to main content
Classes of Antibodies definitions

Classes of Antibodies definitions
  • Immunoglobulins
    Proteins that function as antibodies, classified into five main types: IgG, IgA, IgM, IgE, and IgD.
  • IgG
    The most abundant antibody, providing immunity to fetuses and newborns by crossing the placenta.
  • IgA
    Antibody that protects mucous membranes, found in secretions like saliva and breast milk.
  • IgM
    The first antibody produced during an infection, effective in blood, and forms a pentamer.
  • IgE
    Antibody involved in allergic reactions and parasite defense, found on basophils and mast cells.
  • IgD
    Antibody that plays a role in B cell activation and maturation into plasma cells.
  • Heavy chain
    The component of an antibody that distinguishes different classes of immunoglobulins.
  • Light chain
    A component of antibodies that is identical across all classes and does not distinguish them.
  • Dimer
    A structure formed by two identical subunits, as seen in IgA antibodies.
  • Pentamer
    A structure formed by five identical subunits, characteristic of IgM antibodies.
  • Complement system
    A part of the immune system activated by antibodies like IgG and IgM to eliminate pathogens.
  • Degranulation
    The release of granule contents from cells like mast cells, triggered by IgE antibodies.
  • Basophils
    White blood cells that circulate in the bloodstream and interact with IgE antibodies.
  • Mast cells
    Cells found in tissues that release inflammatory mediators upon interaction with IgE.
  • Plasma cells
    Cells that secrete antibodies, developed from B cells activated by IgD antibodies.