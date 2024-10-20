Classes of Antibodies definitions Flashcards
Classes of Antibodies definitions
- ImmunoglobulinsProteins that function as antibodies, classified into five main types: IgG, IgA, IgM, IgE, and IgD.
- IgGThe most abundant antibody, providing immunity to fetuses and newborns by crossing the placenta.
- IgAAntibody that protects mucous membranes, found in secretions like saliva and breast milk.
- IgMThe first antibody produced during an infection, effective in blood, and forms a pentamer.
- IgEAntibody involved in allergic reactions and parasite defense, found on basophils and mast cells.
- IgDAntibody that plays a role in B cell activation and maturation into plasma cells.
- Heavy chainThe component of an antibody that distinguishes different classes of immunoglobulins.
- Light chainA component of antibodies that is identical across all classes and does not distinguish them.
- DimerA structure formed by two identical subunits, as seen in IgA antibodies.
- PentamerA structure formed by five identical subunits, characteristic of IgM antibodies.
- Complement systemA part of the immune system activated by antibodies like IgG and IgM to eliminate pathogens.
- DegranulationThe release of granule contents from cells like mast cells, triggered by IgE antibodies.
- BasophilsWhite blood cells that circulate in the bloodstream and interact with IgE antibodies.
- Mast cellsCells found in tissues that release inflammatory mediators upon interaction with IgE.
- Plasma cellsCells that secrete antibodies, developed from B cells activated by IgD antibodies.