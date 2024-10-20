Classes of Antibodies quiz Flashcards

Which immunoglobulin (Ig) is the most abundant of circulating antibodies?
IgG is the most abundant of circulating antibodies.
What are the five main classes of immunoglobulins found in humans?
The five main classes of immunoglobulins are IgG, IgA, IgM, IgE, and IgD.
What is the function of the variable region of an antibody molecule?
The variable region of an antibody molecule is responsible for binding to specific antigens.
Which immunoglobulin class is the most abundant antibody in plasma?
IgG is the most abundant antibody in plasma.
What classes of immunoglobulins are most abundant in the body?
IgG is the most abundant immunoglobulin in the body.
The stem of an antibody contains which of the following regions? a) Variable region b) Constant region c) Antigen-binding site d) Light chain
b) Constant region
What part of an antibody molecule binds to its targeted antigen?
The variable region of an antibody molecule binds to its targeted antigen.
What is a characteristic of polyclonal antibodies?
Polyclonal antibodies are a mixture of antibodies that recognize multiple epitopes on the same antigen.
Which part of an antibody attaches to an antigen?
The variable region of an antibody attaches to an antigen.
What type of antibodies are found in the plasma of a person with type O blood?
A person with type O blood has anti-A and anti-B antibodies in their plasma.
Which of the following is the most variable region of an antibody molecule? a) Constant region b) Variable region c) Hinge region d) Fc region
b) Variable region
Which antibody is the first class of antibody to be secreted in response to an antigen?
IgM is the first class of antibody to be secreted in response to an antigen.
Which antibody is involved in triggering allergic reactions?
IgE is involved in triggering allergic reactions.
Which immunoglobulin is present in blood?
IgG, IgA, IgM, IgE, and IgD are all present in blood.
Which class of antibody is the most abundant in serum?
IgG is the most abundant class of antibody in serum.
Which of the following best describes IgM antibodies? a) Most abundant in serum b) First produced in response to infection c) Involved in allergic reactions d) Found in mucous membranes
b) First produced in response to infection
How many classes of human immunoglobulins are there in the immune system?
There are five classes of human immunoglobulins in the immune system.
Which of the following statements regarding antibody function is false? a) IgG can cross the placenta b) IgA is found in mucous membranes c) IgM is the smallest antibody d) IgE is involved in allergic reactions
c) IgM is the smallest antibody
Which portion of the antibody binds to the antigen?
The variable region of the antibody binds to the antigen.
Which immunoglobulin class is found attached to the surface of B cells?
IgD is found attached to the surface of B cells.
Which part of an antibody recognizes and binds antigens?
The variable region of an antibody recognizes and binds antigens.
Which of the following antibodies does a person with type B+ blood have in their plasma? a) Anti-A b) Anti-B c) Anti-Rh d) None
a) Anti-A
Which portion of an antibody binds to an antigen?
The variable region of an antibody binds to an antigen.
Where are IgA antibodies typically found?
IgA antibodies are typically found in mucous membranes and body secretions like saliva and breast milk.