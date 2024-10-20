Connective Tissue Proper: Loose Connective Tissue definitions Flashcards

Skip to main content
Connective Tissue Proper: Loose Connective Tissue definitions

Connective Tissue Proper: Loose Connective Tissue definitions
  • Areolar Connective Tissue
    A type of loose connective tissue with loosely arranged fibers, serving as the body's universal packing material.
  • Reticular Connective Tissue
    Contains reticular fibers forming a net-like structure, providing internal scaffolding for soft organs.
  • Adipose Connective Tissue
    Composed mainly of adipocytes, stores fats, provides insulation, and cushions organs.
  • Extracellular Matrix
    A network of protein fibers and ground substance surrounding cells in connective tissue.
  • Collagen Fibers
    Strong, flexible protein fibers found in connective tissues, providing structural support.
  • Reticular Fibers
    Thin, branching fibers forming a supportive network in reticular connective tissue.
  • Elastic Fibers
    Flexible fibers in connective tissue that allow tissues to return to their original shape.
  • Fibroblasts
    Cells in connective tissue that produce and maintain the extracellular matrix.
  • Fibrocytes
    Less active cells in connective tissue responsible for maintaining the extracellular matrix.
  • Adipocytes
    Fat cells in adipose tissue that store energy in the form of lipids.
  • Mast Cells
    Immune cells in connective tissue that release histamine, playing a role in inflammation.
  • Macrophages
    Immune cells in connective tissue that engulf and digest pathogens and debris.
  • Ground Substance
    Gel-like material in the extracellular matrix that supports cells and fibers.
  • White Adipose Tissue
    Common in adults, stores energy and provides insulation, appearing white under a microscope.
  • Brown Adipose Tissue
    Rich in mitochondria, found in infants, generates heat to maintain body temperature.