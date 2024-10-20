Connective Tissue Proper: Loose Connective Tissue definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Areolar Connective Tissue A type of loose connective tissue with loosely arranged fibers, serving as the body's universal packing material.

Reticular Connective Tissue Contains reticular fibers forming a net-like structure, providing internal scaffolding for soft organs.

Adipose Connective Tissue Composed mainly of adipocytes, stores fats, provides insulation, and cushions organs.

Extracellular Matrix A network of protein fibers and ground substance surrounding cells in connective tissue.

Collagen Fibers Strong, flexible protein fibers found in connective tissues, providing structural support.

Reticular Fibers Thin, branching fibers forming a supportive network in reticular connective tissue.

Elastic Fibers Flexible fibers in connective tissue that allow tissues to return to their original shape.

Fibroblasts Cells in connective tissue that produce and maintain the extracellular matrix.

Fibrocytes Less active cells in connective tissue responsible for maintaining the extracellular matrix.

Adipocytes Fat cells in adipose tissue that store energy in the form of lipids.

Mast Cells Immune cells in connective tissue that release histamine, playing a role in inflammation.

Macrophages Immune cells in connective tissue that engulf and digest pathogens and debris.

Ground Substance Gel-like material in the extracellular matrix that supports cells and fibers.

White Adipose Tissue Common in adults, stores energy and provides insulation, appearing white under a microscope.