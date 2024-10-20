Covalent Bonds definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Covalent Bond An interaction between two atoms resulting from the sharing of electrons.

Nonpolar Covalent Bond Characterized by equal sharing of electrons between atoms with similar electronegativities.

Polar Covalent Bond Characterized by unequal sharing of electrons due to differences in electronegativity.

Electronegativity A measure of an atom's ability to attract electrons, ranging from 0 to 4.

Periodic Table Arrangement of elements reflecting trends in electronegativity, increasing from left to right and bottom to top.

Partial Charge A charge resulting from unequal distribution of electrons in polar covalent bonds.

Hydrogen Chloride A molecule with a polar covalent bond due to significant electronegativity difference between hydrogen and chlorine.

Water Molecule Composed of two hydrogen atoms and one oxygen atom, exhibiting polar covalent bonds.

Ammonia A molecule with one nitrogen and three hydrogen atoms, showing polar covalent bonds.

Methane A molecule with one carbon and four hydrogen atoms, exhibiting nonpolar covalent bonds.

Oxygen Gas Composed of two oxygen atoms sharing electrons equally, forming nonpolar covalent bonds.

Hydrogen Gas Consists of two hydrogen atoms sharing electrons equally, forming nonpolar covalent bonds.

Fluorine The most electronegative element, pulling electrons very strongly.

Delta Symbol Greek symbol used to denote partial charges in polar covalent bonds.