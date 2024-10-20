Covalent Bonds definitions Flashcards
Covalent Bonds definitions
- Covalent BondAn interaction between two atoms resulting from the sharing of electrons.
- Nonpolar Covalent BondCharacterized by equal sharing of electrons between atoms with similar electronegativities.
- Polar Covalent BondCharacterized by unequal sharing of electrons due to differences in electronegativity.
- ElectronegativityA measure of an atom's ability to attract electrons, ranging from 0 to 4.
- Periodic TableArrangement of elements reflecting trends in electronegativity, increasing from left to right and bottom to top.
- Partial ChargeA charge resulting from unequal distribution of electrons in polar covalent bonds.
- Hydrogen ChlorideA molecule with a polar covalent bond due to significant electronegativity difference between hydrogen and chlorine.
- Water MoleculeComposed of two hydrogen atoms and one oxygen atom, exhibiting polar covalent bonds.
- AmmoniaA molecule with one nitrogen and three hydrogen atoms, showing polar covalent bonds.
- MethaneA molecule with one carbon and four hydrogen atoms, exhibiting nonpolar covalent bonds.
- Oxygen GasComposed of two oxygen atoms sharing electrons equally, forming nonpolar covalent bonds.
- Hydrogen GasConsists of two hydrogen atoms sharing electrons equally, forming nonpolar covalent bonds.
- FluorineThe most electronegative element, pulling electrons very strongly.
- Delta SymbolGreek symbol used to denote partial charges in polar covalent bonds.
- Electron DistributionRefers to how electrons are shared or distributed between atoms in a bond.