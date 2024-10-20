Skip to main content
Cytokinesis definitions Flashcards

Cytokinesis definitions
  • Cytokinesis
    The process that divides the cytoplasm of a single cell into two daughter cells, following mitosis.
  • Cleavage Furrow
    An indentation formed by actin and myosin filaments in animal cells, leading to the separation of the cytoplasm.
  • Actin Filaments
    Protein filaments that play a role in the formation of the cleavage furrow during animal cell cytokinesis.
  • Myosin Filaments
    Protein filaments that assist actin filaments in forming the cleavage furrow during animal cell cytokinesis.
  • Telophase
    The final phase of mitosis, occurring simultaneously with cytokinesis, resulting in two daughter cells.
  • Cell Plate
    A structure formed by vesicles from the Golgi apparatus in plant cells, serving as a precursor to the cell wall.
  • Golgi Apparatus
    An organelle that produces vesicles carrying materials to form the cell plate during plant cell cytokinesis.
  • Vesicles
    Small membrane-bound sacs from the Golgi apparatus that transport materials to form the cell plate in plant cells.
  • Cell Wall
    A rigid structure that forms from the cell plate in plant cells, completing the process of cytokinesis.
  • Mitosis
    A process that divides the nucleus into two nuclei, preceding cytokinesis in the cell cycle.
  • Daughter Cells
    The two identical cells resulting from the division of a single cell during cytokinesis.
  • Anaphase
    A phase of mitosis where sister chromatids are pulled apart, preceding cytokinesis.
  • Contractile Ring
    A structure composed of actin and myosin filaments that forms the cleavage furrow in animal cells.
  • Microfilaments
    Thin filaments, including actin, that are involved in forming the cleavage furrow during cytokinesis.
  • Cell Cycle
    The series of events, including mitosis and cytokinesis, that lead to cell division and the formation of daughter cells.