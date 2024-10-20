Cytokinesis definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Cytokinesis The process that divides the cytoplasm of a single cell into two daughter cells, following mitosis.

Cleavage Furrow An indentation formed by actin and myosin filaments in animal cells, leading to the separation of the cytoplasm.

Actin Filaments Protein filaments that play a role in the formation of the cleavage furrow during animal cell cytokinesis.

Myosin Filaments Protein filaments that assist actin filaments in forming the cleavage furrow during animal cell cytokinesis.

Telophase The final phase of mitosis, occurring simultaneously with cytokinesis, resulting in two daughter cells.

Cell Plate A structure formed by vesicles from the Golgi apparatus in plant cells, serving as a precursor to the cell wall.

Golgi Apparatus An organelle that produces vesicles carrying materials to form the cell plate during plant cell cytokinesis.

Vesicles Small membrane-bound sacs from the Golgi apparatus that transport materials to form the cell plate in plant cells.

Cell Wall A rigid structure that forms from the cell plate in plant cells, completing the process of cytokinesis.

Mitosis A process that divides the nucleus into two nuclei, preceding cytokinesis in the cell cycle.

Daughter Cells The two identical cells resulting from the division of a single cell during cytokinesis.

Anaphase A phase of mitosis where sister chromatids are pulled apart, preceding cytokinesis.

Contractile Ring A structure composed of actin and myosin filaments that forms the cleavage furrow in animal cells.

Microfilaments Thin filaments, including actin, that are involved in forming the cleavage furrow during cytokinesis.