Cytokinesis definitions Flashcards

Cytokinesis definitions
Cytokinesis definitions
- CytokinesisThe process that divides the cytoplasm of a single cell into two daughter cells, following mitosis.
- Cleavage FurrowAn indentation formed by actin and myosin filaments in animal cells, leading to the separation of the cytoplasm.
- Actin FilamentsProtein filaments that play a role in the formation of the cleavage furrow during animal cell cytokinesis.
- Myosin FilamentsProtein filaments that assist actin filaments in forming the cleavage furrow during animal cell cytokinesis.
- TelophaseThe final phase of mitosis, occurring simultaneously with cytokinesis, resulting in two daughter cells.
- Cell PlateA structure formed by vesicles from the Golgi apparatus in plant cells, serving as a precursor to the cell wall.
- Golgi ApparatusAn organelle that produces vesicles carrying materials to form the cell plate during plant cell cytokinesis.
- VesiclesSmall membrane-bound sacs from the Golgi apparatus that transport materials to form the cell plate in plant cells.
- Cell WallA rigid structure that forms from the cell plate in plant cells, completing the process of cytokinesis.
- MitosisA process that divides the nucleus into two nuclei, preceding cytokinesis in the cell cycle.
- Daughter CellsThe two identical cells resulting from the division of a single cell during cytokinesis.
- AnaphaseA phase of mitosis where sister chromatids are pulled apart, preceding cytokinesis.
- Contractile RingA structure composed of actin and myosin filaments that forms the cleavage furrow in animal cells.
- MicrofilamentsThin filaments, including actin, that are involved in forming the cleavage furrow during cytokinesis.
- Cell CycleThe series of events, including mitosis and cytokinesis, that lead to cell division and the formation of daughter cells.