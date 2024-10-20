Directional Terms: Front and Back definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Anterior Refers to the front part of the body, especially when moving forward.

Posterior Refers to the back part of the body, especially when moving forward.

Ventral Means towards the belly, synonymous with anterior in bipedal humans.

Dorsal Means towards the back or spine, synonymous with posterior in bipedal humans.

Chest The part of the body that is anterior to the back.

Back The part of the body that is posterior to the chest.

Nose The part of the body that is anterior to the ear.

Ear The part of the body that is posterior to the nose.

Spine The part of the body that dorsal refers to in humans.

Quadrupeds Animals that walk on all fours, where anterior and ventral are not synonymous.

Bipedal Refers to organisms that walk on two legs, making anterior and ventral synonymous.

Body The physical structure of a person or an animal.

Comparison The act of evaluating two or more things in relation to each other.

Humans Bipedal organisms for which anterior and ventral, as well as posterior and dorsal, are synonymous.