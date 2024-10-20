Directional Terms: Front and Back definitions Flashcards
Directional Terms: Front and Back definitions
- AnteriorRefers to the front part of the body, especially when moving forward.
- PosteriorRefers to the back part of the body, especially when moving forward.
- VentralMeans towards the belly, synonymous with anterior in bipedal humans.
- DorsalMeans towards the back or spine, synonymous with posterior in bipedal humans.
- ChestThe part of the body that is anterior to the back.
- BackThe part of the body that is posterior to the chest.
- NoseThe part of the body that is anterior to the ear.
- EarThe part of the body that is posterior to the nose.
- SpineThe part of the body that dorsal refers to in humans.
- QuadrupedsAnimals that walk on all fours, where anterior and ventral are not synonymous.
- BipedalRefers to organisms that walk on two legs, making anterior and ventral synonymous.
- BodyThe physical structure of a person or an animal.
- ComparisonThe act of evaluating two or more things in relation to each other.
- HumansBipedal organisms for which anterior and ventral, as well as posterior and dorsal, are synonymous.
- AnimalsOrganisms that may be bipedal or quadrupedal, affecting the use of directional terms.