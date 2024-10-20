Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Directional Terms: Front and Back definitions Flashcards

Back
Directional Terms: Front and Back definitions
1/15
  • Anterior
    Refers to the front part of the body, especially when moving forward.
  • Posterior
    Refers to the back part of the body, especially when moving forward.
  • Ventral
    Means towards the belly, synonymous with anterior in bipedal humans.
  • Dorsal
    Means towards the back or spine, synonymous with posterior in bipedal humans.
  • Chest
    The part of the body that is anterior to the back.
  • Back
    The part of the body that is posterior to the chest.
  • Nose
    The part of the body that is anterior to the ear.
  • Ear
    The part of the body that is posterior to the nose.
  • Spine
    The part of the body that dorsal refers to in humans.
  • Quadrupeds
    Animals that walk on all fours, where anterior and ventral are not synonymous.
  • Bipedal
    Refers to organisms that walk on two legs, making anterior and ventral synonymous.
  • Body
    The physical structure of a person or an animal.
  • Comparison
    The act of evaluating two or more things in relation to each other.
  • Humans
    Bipedal organisms for which anterior and ventral, as well as posterior and dorsal, are synonymous.
  • Animals
    Organisms that may be bipedal or quadrupedal, affecting the use of directional terms.