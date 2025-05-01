Directional Terms: Front and Back quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

What does the term 'anterior' refer to in human anatomy? In human anatomy, 'anterior' refers to the front part of the body.

How is the term 'posterior' used to describe body orientation? 'Posterior' refers to the back part of the body.

What is the relationship between the terms 'ventral' and 'anterior' in bipedal humans? In bipedal humans, 'ventral' (towards the belly) is synonymous with 'anterior' (towards the front).

How do the terms 'dorsal' and 'posterior' relate in humans? In humans, 'dorsal' (towards the back or spine) is synonymous with 'posterior' (towards the back).

Why are the terms anterior/posterior preferred over ventral/dorsal in human anatomy? Anterior/posterior are preferred because they are more commonly tested and consistently used in human anatomy.

How do the meanings of 'anterior' and 'ventral' differ in quadrupeds like dogs? In quadrupeds, 'anterior' faces forward while 'ventral' faces downward, so they are not synonymous.