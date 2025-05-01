Directional Terms: Front and Back quiz #1 Flashcards
Directional Terms: Front and Back quiz #1
What does the term 'anterior' refer to in human anatomy?
In human anatomy, 'anterior' refers to the front part of the body.How is the term 'posterior' used to describe body orientation?
'Posterior' refers to the back part of the body.What is the relationship between the terms 'ventral' and 'anterior' in bipedal humans?
In bipedal humans, 'ventral' (towards the belly) is synonymous with 'anterior' (towards the front).How do the terms 'dorsal' and 'posterior' relate in humans?
In humans, 'dorsal' (towards the back or spine) is synonymous with 'posterior' (towards the back).Why are the terms anterior/posterior preferred over ventral/dorsal in human anatomy?
Anterior/posterior are preferred because they are more commonly tested and consistently used in human anatomy.How do the meanings of 'anterior' and 'ventral' differ in quadrupeds like dogs?
In quadrupeds, 'anterior' faces forward while 'ventral' faces downward, so they are not synonymous.Provide an example of how to use 'anterior' and 'posterior' to compare two body parts.
The chest is anterior to the back, and the back is posterior to the chest.If the nose is anterior to the ear, how would you describe the position of the ear relative to the nose?
The ear is posterior to the nose.Why do humans have two sets of terms (anterior/posterior and ventral/dorsal) for describing front and back?
