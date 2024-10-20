Directional Terms: Limbs definitions Flashcards
Directional Terms: Limbs definitions
- AxialRefers to the central part of the body, including the head and trunk.
- AppendicularPertains to the limbs, including the arms and legs.
- ProximalCloser to the point of attachment of a limb to the body.
- DistalFarther from the point of attachment of a limb to the body.
- ElbowThe joint connecting the upper arm to the forearm, proximal to the wrist.
- WristThe joint connecting the hand to the forearm, distal to the elbow.
- AnkleThe joint connecting the foot to the leg, proximal to the toes.
- ToesThe digits of the foot, distal to the ankle.
- SuperiorAbove or higher in position; used for axial body comparisons.
- InferiorBelow or lower in position; used for axial body comparisons.
- AbdomenThe part of the body between the chest and pelvis, superior to the knee.
- KneeThe joint connecting the thigh to the lower leg, inferior to the abdomen.