Directional Terms: Limbs definitions Flashcards

Axial Refers to the central part of the body, including the head and trunk.

Appendicular Pertains to the limbs, including the arms and legs.

Proximal Closer to the point of attachment of a limb to the body.

Distal Farther from the point of attachment of a limb to the body.

Elbow The joint connecting the upper arm to the forearm, proximal to the wrist.

Wrist The joint connecting the hand to the forearm, distal to the elbow.

Ankle The joint connecting the foot to the leg, proximal to the toes.

Toes The digits of the foot, distal to the ankle.

Superior Above or higher in position; used for axial body comparisons.

Inferior Below or lower in position; used for axial body comparisons.

Abdomen The part of the body between the chest and pelvis, superior to the knee.