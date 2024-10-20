Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Directional Terms: Limbs definitions Flashcards

Back
Directional Terms: Limbs definitions
1/12
  • Axial
    Refers to the central part of the body, including the head and trunk.
  • Appendicular
    Pertains to the limbs, including the arms and legs.
  • Proximal
    Closer to the point of attachment of a limb to the body.
  • Distal
    Farther from the point of attachment of a limb to the body.
  • Elbow
    The joint connecting the upper arm to the forearm, proximal to the wrist.
  • Wrist
    The joint connecting the hand to the forearm, distal to the elbow.
  • Ankle
    The joint connecting the foot to the leg, proximal to the toes.
  • Toes
    The digits of the foot, distal to the ankle.
  • Superior
    Above or higher in position; used for axial body comparisons.
  • Inferior
    Below or lower in position; used for axial body comparisons.
  • Abdomen
    The part of the body between the chest and pelvis, superior to the knee.
  • Knee
    The joint connecting the thigh to the lower leg, inferior to the abdomen.