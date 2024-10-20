Directional Terms: Limbs quiz Flashcards
Directional Terms: Limbs quiz
What is the term for the movement of a limb toward the body's midline?
The movement of a limb toward the body's midline is called adduction.What is the medical term for the movement of a limb away from the midline of the body?
The movement of a limb away from the midline of the body is called abduction.What is the term for being close or near to the point of attachment on a limb?
The term for being close or near to the point of attachment on a limb is proximal.Which term describes the movement of a limb away from the body's midline?
The term that describes the movement of a limb away from the body's midline is abduction.What does the term 'proximal to distal' refer to in anatomical descriptions?
'Proximal to distal' refers to the direction from closer to the point of limb attachment to farther from it.What is the axial portion of the body?
The axial portion of the body includes the head and trunk.What is the appendicular portion of the body?
The appendicular portion of the body includes the arms and legs.Why should proximal and distal be used instead of superior and inferior for limbs?
Proximal and distal should be used for limbs to avoid confusion, as they specifically describe positions relative to limb attachment.What is an example of a proximal position on the arm?
An example of a proximal position on the arm is the elbow, which is closer to the attachment point than the wrist.What is an example of a distal position on the leg?
An example of a distal position on the leg is the toes, which are farther from the attachment point than the ankle.