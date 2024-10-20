Skip to main content
DNA Repair definitions Flashcards

DNA Repair definitions
  • DNA Replication
    The process by which a DNA molecule is copied to produce two identical DNA molecules.
  • Base Pairing Error
    A mistake during DNA replication where incorrect nucleotides are paired, such as adenine with cytosine.
  • Adenine
    A nitrogenous base in DNA that normally pairs with thymine.
  • Cytosine
    A nitrogenous base in DNA that normally pairs with guanine.
  • Thymine
    A nitrogenous base in DNA that normally pairs with adenine.
  • Mutation
    A permanent alteration in the DNA sequence that can lead to diseases like cancer.
  • DNA Polymerase
    An enzyme that synthesizes DNA molecules and has proofreading abilities to correct errors.
  • Proofreading
    The ability of DNA polymerase to identify and correct errors during DNA replication.
  • DNA Repair Enzymes
    Proteins that help correct errors in DNA that were not fixed by DNA polymerase proofreading.
  • Error Rate
    The frequency of errors occurring during DNA replication, initially 1 in 100,000 base pairs.
  • Cancer
    A disease that can result from mutations in DNA, often due to unrepaired replication errors.
  • Resume Typo Analogy
    A comparison of DNA mutations to typos in a resume, affecting the final outcome.