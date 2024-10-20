DNA Repair definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 12 ) Hide definitions

DNA Replication The process by which a DNA molecule is copied to produce two identical DNA molecules.

Base Pairing Error A mistake during DNA replication where incorrect nucleotides are paired, such as adenine with cytosine.

Adenine A nitrogenous base in DNA that normally pairs with thymine.

Cytosine A nitrogenous base in DNA that normally pairs with guanine.

Thymine A nitrogenous base in DNA that normally pairs with adenine.

Mutation A permanent alteration in the DNA sequence that can lead to diseases like cancer.

DNA Polymerase An enzyme that synthesizes DNA molecules and has proofreading abilities to correct errors.

Proofreading The ability of DNA polymerase to identify and correct errors during DNA replication.

DNA Repair Enzymes Proteins that help correct errors in DNA that were not fixed by DNA polymerase proofreading.

Error Rate The frequency of errors occurring during DNA replication, initially 1 in 100,000 base pairs.

Cancer A disease that can result from mutations in DNA, often due to unrepaired replication errors.