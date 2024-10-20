DNA Repair definitions Flashcards
Back
DNA Repair definitions
1/12
Terms in this set (12)
- DNA ReplicationThe process by which a DNA molecule is copied to produce two identical DNA molecules.
- Base Pairing ErrorA mistake during DNA replication where incorrect nucleotides are paired, such as adenine with cytosine.
- AdenineA nitrogenous base in DNA that normally pairs with thymine.
- CytosineA nitrogenous base in DNA that normally pairs with guanine.
- ThymineA nitrogenous base in DNA that normally pairs with adenine.
- MutationA permanent alteration in the DNA sequence that can lead to diseases like cancer.
- DNA PolymeraseAn enzyme that synthesizes DNA molecules and has proofreading abilities to correct errors.
- ProofreadingThe ability of DNA polymerase to identify and correct errors during DNA replication.
- DNA Repair EnzymesProteins that help correct errors in DNA that were not fixed by DNA polymerase proofreading.
- Error RateThe frequency of errors occurring during DNA replication, initially 1 in 100,000 base pairs.
- CancerA disease that can result from mutations in DNA, often due to unrepaired replication errors.
- Resume Typo AnalogyA comparison of DNA mutations to typos in a resume, affecting the final outcome.