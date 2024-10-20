Effects of the Complement System definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Complement System A part of the immune system that enhances the ability to clear microbes and damaged cells, promoting inflammation and attacking pathogen membranes.

Opsonization A process where microbes are coated with molecules like C3b, enhancing their recognition and ingestion by phagocytes.

Phagocytosis The cellular process of engulfing and digesting microbes and cellular debris.

Opsonins Molecules that bind to the surface of microbes, facilitating their uptake by phagocytes.

C3 Convertase An enzyme complex that plays a central role in the activation of the complement system, leading to immune responses.

Membrane Attack Complex A structure formed by complement proteins C5-C9 that creates pores in microbial membranes, leading to cell lysis.

Cell Lysis The destruction of a cell by breaking its membrane, often through the action of the membrane attack complex.

Gram-negative Bacteria Bacteria with an outer lipid membrane susceptible to attack by the membrane attack complex.

Inflammatory Response An immune response characterized by swelling, redness, heat, and pain, often triggered by complement proteins C3a and C5a.

C3a A complement protein that induces blood vessel dilation and promotes inflammation by activating mast cells.

C5a A complement protein that enhances inflammation by causing mast cells to release histamine and cytokines.

Mast Cells Cells that release histamine and cytokines upon activation, contributing to the inflammatory response.

Cytokines Signaling proteins released by cells, particularly in the immune system, to mediate and regulate immunity and inflammation.

Histamine A compound released by mast cells that causes dilation of blood vessels and contributes to inflammation.