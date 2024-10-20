Effects of the Complement System definitions Flashcards

Skip to main content
Effects of the Complement System definitions

Effects of the Complement System definitions
  • Complement System
    A part of the immune system that enhances the ability to clear microbes and damaged cells, promoting inflammation and attacking pathogen membranes.
  • Opsonization
    A process where microbes are coated with molecules like C3b, enhancing their recognition and ingestion by phagocytes.
  • Phagocytosis
    The cellular process of engulfing and digesting microbes and cellular debris.
  • Opsonins
    Molecules that bind to the surface of microbes, facilitating their uptake by phagocytes.
  • C3 Convertase
    An enzyme complex that plays a central role in the activation of the complement system, leading to immune responses.
  • Membrane Attack Complex
    A structure formed by complement proteins C5-C9 that creates pores in microbial membranes, leading to cell lysis.
  • Cell Lysis
    The destruction of a cell by breaking its membrane, often through the action of the membrane attack complex.
  • Gram-negative Bacteria
    Bacteria with an outer lipid membrane susceptible to attack by the membrane attack complex.
  • Inflammatory Response
    An immune response characterized by swelling, redness, heat, and pain, often triggered by complement proteins C3a and C5a.
  • C3a
    A complement protein that induces blood vessel dilation and promotes inflammation by activating mast cells.
  • C5a
    A complement protein that enhances inflammation by causing mast cells to release histamine and cytokines.
  • Mast Cells
    Cells that release histamine and cytokines upon activation, contributing to the inflammatory response.
  • Cytokines
    Signaling proteins released by cells, particularly in the immune system, to mediate and regulate immunity and inflammation.
  • Histamine
    A compound released by mast cells that causes dilation of blood vessels and contributes to inflammation.
  • Pathogen
    An organism or agent that causes disease, often targeted by the immune system for elimination.