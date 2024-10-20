Effects of the Complement System definitions Flashcards
Effects of the Complement System definitions
- Complement SystemA part of the immune system that enhances the ability to clear microbes and damaged cells, promoting inflammation and attacking pathogen membranes.
- OpsonizationA process where microbes are coated with molecules like C3b, enhancing their recognition and ingestion by phagocytes.
- PhagocytosisThe cellular process of engulfing and digesting microbes and cellular debris.
- OpsoninsMolecules that bind to the surface of microbes, facilitating their uptake by phagocytes.
- C3 ConvertaseAn enzyme complex that plays a central role in the activation of the complement system, leading to immune responses.
- Membrane Attack ComplexA structure formed by complement proteins C5-C9 that creates pores in microbial membranes, leading to cell lysis.
- Cell LysisThe destruction of a cell by breaking its membrane, often through the action of the membrane attack complex.
- Gram-negative BacteriaBacteria with an outer lipid membrane susceptible to attack by the membrane attack complex.
- Inflammatory ResponseAn immune response characterized by swelling, redness, heat, and pain, often triggered by complement proteins C3a and C5a.
- C3aA complement protein that induces blood vessel dilation and promotes inflammation by activating mast cells.
- C5aA complement protein that enhances inflammation by causing mast cells to release histamine and cytokines.
- Mast CellsCells that release histamine and cytokines upon activation, contributing to the inflammatory response.
- CytokinesSignaling proteins released by cells, particularly in the immune system, to mediate and regulate immunity and inflammation.
- HistamineA compound released by mast cells that causes dilation of blood vessels and contributes to inflammation.
- PathogenAn organism or agent that causes disease, often targeted by the immune system for elimination.