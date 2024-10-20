Effects of the Complement System quiz Flashcards
Which of the following are potential outcomes following complement activation?
The potential outcomes following complement activation are opsonization, microbe cell lysis, and the inflammatory response.What is opsonization in the context of the complement system?
Opsonization is the process of coating microbes with molecules like C3b to enhance phagocytosis by making them easier for phagocytes to bind and engulf.How does the complement system lead to microbe cell lysis?
Microbe cell lysis occurs through the formation of membrane attack complexes (MACs) consisting of complement proteins C5 through C9, which create pores in microbe cell membranes.What role do complement proteins C3a and C5a play in the inflammatory response?
Complement proteins C3a and C5a induce changes in blood vessel epithelial cells causing dilation and promote inflammation by causing mast cells to release histamine and cytokines.Why are membrane attack complexes more effective against gram-negative bacteria?
Membrane attack complexes are more effective against gram-negative bacteria because they can affect the outer lipid membrane, unlike gram-positive bacteria which have a thick peptidoglycan cell wall.What is the function of C3 convertase in the complement system?
C3 convertase is an enzyme formed during complement system activation that leads to opsonization, microbe cell lysis, or the inflammatory response.How do opsonins facilitate phagocytosis?
Opsonins, like C3b, bind to the surface of microbes, making it easier for phagocytic cells to recognize and engulf them.What happens when mast cells degranulate during the inflammatory response?
When mast cells degranulate, they release histamine and pro-inflammatory cytokines, which promote inflammation and allow immune cells to access the infection site.What is the significance of blood vessel dilation in the inflammatory response?
Blood vessel dilation allows immune cells and complement proteins to leave the bloodstream and enter the site of infection, aiding in the elimination of microbes.What triggers the formation of membrane attack complexes?
The formation of membrane attack complexes is triggered by complement system proteins C5 through C9 during complement activation.