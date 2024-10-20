Electrical Conduction System of the Heart definitions Flashcards
Electrical Conduction System of the Heart definitions
- Sinoatrial NodePrimary pacemaker of the heart, located in the right atrium, initiating action potentials for heartbeats.
- Atrioventricular NodeLocated in the right atrial wall, it delays action potentials to ensure atria contract before ventricles.
- Bundle of HisConducting fibers in the heart's septum, transmitting impulses from the AV node to the ventricles.
- Purkinje FibersNetwork of fibers spreading impulses through ventricles, ensuring coordinated contraction.
- Pacemaker CellsSpecialized cardiac cells that depolarize at regular intervals, initiating heartbeats.
- Gap JunctionsConnections between cardiac cells allowing rapid spread of action potentials for synchronized contraction.
- Chronotropic FactorsExternal influences that modify heart rate, such as sympathetic and parasympathetic nervous system inputs.
- Sympathetic Nervous SystemPart of the autonomic nervous system that increases heart rate and contractility during stress.
- Parasympathetic Nervous SystemPart of the autonomic nervous system that decreases heart rate, promoting rest and digestion.
- Internodal PathwaysPathways connecting the SA node to the AV node, facilitating rapid signal transmission across atria.
- Atrial ConductionProcess of transmitting action potentials across atria, leading to their contraction.
- Ventricular ContractionContraction of ventricles following atrial contraction, pushing blood into arteries.
- Cardioacceleratory CenterRegion in the medulla oblongata that increases heart rate via sympathetic stimulation.
- Cardioinhibitory CenterRegion in the medulla oblongata that decreases heart rate via parasympathetic stimulation.
- ContractilityThe strength of heart muscle contraction, influenced by sympathetic nervous system activity.