Electrical Conduction System of the Heart definitions Flashcards

Sinoatrial Node Primary pacemaker of the heart, located in the right atrium, initiating action potentials for heartbeats.

Atrioventricular Node Located in the right atrial wall, it delays action potentials to ensure atria contract before ventricles.

Bundle of His Conducting fibers in the heart's septum, transmitting impulses from the AV node to the ventricles.

Purkinje Fibers Network of fibers spreading impulses through ventricles, ensuring coordinated contraction.

Pacemaker Cells Specialized cardiac cells that depolarize at regular intervals, initiating heartbeats.

Gap Junctions Connections between cardiac cells allowing rapid spread of action potentials for synchronized contraction.

Chronotropic Factors External influences that modify heart rate, such as sympathetic and parasympathetic nervous system inputs.

Sympathetic Nervous System Part of the autonomic nervous system that increases heart rate and contractility during stress.

Parasympathetic Nervous System Part of the autonomic nervous system that decreases heart rate, promoting rest and digestion.

Internodal Pathways Pathways connecting the SA node to the AV node, facilitating rapid signal transmission across atria.

Atrial Conduction Process of transmitting action potentials across atria, leading to their contraction.

Ventricular Contraction Contraction of ventricles following atrial contraction, pushing blood into arteries.

Cardioacceleratory Center Region in the medulla oblongata that increases heart rate via sympathetic stimulation.

Cardioinhibitory Center Region in the medulla oblongata that decreases heart rate via parasympathetic stimulation.