Electrical Conduction System of the Heart definitions Flashcards

Electrical Conduction System of the Heart definitions
  • Sinoatrial Node
    Primary pacemaker of the heart, located in the right atrium, initiating action potentials for heartbeats.
  • Atrioventricular Node
    Located in the right atrial wall, it delays action potentials to ensure atria contract before ventricles.
  • Bundle of His
    Conducting fibers in the heart's septum, transmitting impulses from the AV node to the ventricles.
  • Purkinje Fibers
    Network of fibers spreading impulses through ventricles, ensuring coordinated contraction.
  • Pacemaker Cells
    Specialized cardiac cells that depolarize at regular intervals, initiating heartbeats.
  • Gap Junctions
    Connections between cardiac cells allowing rapid spread of action potentials for synchronized contraction.
  • Chronotropic Factors
    External influences that modify heart rate, such as sympathetic and parasympathetic nervous system inputs.
  • Sympathetic Nervous System
    Part of the autonomic nervous system that increases heart rate and contractility during stress.
  • Parasympathetic Nervous System
    Part of the autonomic nervous system that decreases heart rate, promoting rest and digestion.
  • Internodal Pathways
    Pathways connecting the SA node to the AV node, facilitating rapid signal transmission across atria.
  • Atrial Conduction
    Process of transmitting action potentials across atria, leading to their contraction.
  • Ventricular Contraction
    Contraction of ventricles following atrial contraction, pushing blood into arteries.
  • Cardioacceleratory Center
    Region in the medulla oblongata that increases heart rate via sympathetic stimulation.
  • Cardioinhibitory Center
    Region in the medulla oblongata that decreases heart rate via parasympathetic stimulation.
  • Contractility
    The strength of heart muscle contraction, influenced by sympathetic nervous system activity.