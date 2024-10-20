Electrical Conduction System of the Heart quiz #1 Flashcards

Which of the following can synchronized cardioversion be used for? A) Atrial fibrillation B) Ventricular fibrillation C) Asystole D) Bradycardia
A) Atrial fibrillation
What is the formula for calculating heart rate using the QRS complexes?
Heart rate can be calculated by counting the number of QRS complexes in a given time frame (usually 60 seconds) and multiplying by a factor to convert to beats per minute.
Which statement regarding cardiac muscle structure is accurate? A) Cardiac muscle cells are multinucleated B) Cardiac muscle cells are connected by gap junctions C) Cardiac muscle cells do not have striations D) Cardiac muscle cells are voluntary
B) Cardiac muscle cells are connected by gap junctions
Starting at the right atrium, what is the sequence of blood flow through the heart?
Blood flows from the right atrium to the right ventricle, then to the pulmonary arteries, lungs, pulmonary veins, left atrium, left ventricle, and finally to the aorta.
What occurs during the QRS complex?
The QRS complex represents ventricular depolarization, which leads to ventricular contraction.
Which of the following waves represents atrial depolarization? A) P wave B) QRS complex C) T wave D) U wave
A) P wave
Which of the following is not part of the intrinsic conduction system of the heart? A) SA node B) AV node C) Purkinje fibers D) Coronary arteries
D) Coronary arteries
Which medication reduces the workload of the heart by treating abnormal heart rhythms?
Beta-blockers reduce the workload of the heart by treating abnormal heart rhythms.
Which of the following receive(s) blood during ventricular systole? A) Atria B) Ventricles C) Pulmonary arteries D) Coronary arteries
C) Pulmonary arteries
What is the priority intervention for a patient in ventricular fibrillation?
The priority intervention for ventricular fibrillation is defibrillation.
During a heartbeat, what is the role of the atrioventricular (AV) node?
The AV node delays the electrical impulse to allow the ventricles to fill with blood before they contract.
Why are gap junctions a vital part of the intercellular connection of cardiac muscles?
Gap junctions allow for the rapid spread of action potentials between cardiac muscle cells, enabling synchronized contraction.
How is cardiac output calculated?
Cardiac output is calculated as the product of heart rate and stroke volume.
Which of the following represents ventricular depolarization? A) P wave B) QRS complex C) T wave D) U wave
B) QRS complex
Which of the following minerals is especially important for maintaining proper heart rhythm? A) Calcium B) Sodium C) Potassium D) Iron
C) Potassium
Which of the following is the correct sequential path of an action potential in the heart? A) SA node, AV node, Bundle of His, Purkinje fibers B) AV node, SA node, Purkinje fibers, Bundle of His C) Purkinje fibers, SA node, AV node, Bundle of His D) Bundle of His, Purkinje fibers, SA node, AV node
A) SA node, AV node, Bundle of His, Purkinje fibers
Which of the following is correct about the filling of the ventricles?
The ventricles fill with blood during diastole, primarily due to passive flow from the atria.
Which of the following is the correct formula for calculating cardiac output? A) Heart rate x Stroke volume B) Stroke volume / Heart rate C) Heart rate + Stroke volume D) Stroke volume - Heart rate
A) Heart rate x Stroke volume
Which structures coordinate contraction in cardiac muscle cells?
Gap junctions and conducting fibers coordinate contraction in cardiac muscle cells.
Which part of the cardiac conduction system receives electrical impulses from the bundle branches?
The Purkinje fibers receive electrical impulses from the bundle branches.
Which of the following is true concerning the heart conduction system? A) It requires neural input to function B) It is composed of neurons C) It initiates and conducts action potentials autonomously D) It is located outside the heart
C) It initiates and conducts action potentials autonomously
Which part of the waveform represents atrioventricular conduction?
The PR interval represents atrioventricular conduction.
Where is the SA node located?
The SA node is located in the superior right atrial wall, near the entrance of the superior vena cava.
What controls heartbeat?
The heartbeat is controlled by the intrinsic cardiac conduction system, primarily the SA node.
Which of the following is not part of the cardiac conduction system? A) SA node B) AV node C) Coronary arteries D) Purkinje fibers
C) Coronary arteries
Which of the following indicates ventricular depolarization? A) P wave B) QRS complex C) T wave D) U wave
B) QRS complex
A client is administered atropine to increase the heart rate. What is the action of atropine?
Atropine blocks the parasympathetic influence on the heart, increasing heart rate.
A nurse is preparing a client for cardiac catheterization. What is the nurse’s priority assessment?
The nurse's priority assessment is to check for allergies, especially to iodine or shellfish, due to the use of contrast dye.
The pacemaker potential is also called which of the following? A) Resting potential B) Action potential C) Prepotential D) Threshold potential
C) Prepotential
What initiates the release of calcium from the sarcoplasmic reticulum in cardiac muscle cells?
The influx of calcium through voltage-gated calcium channels during depolarization initiates the release of calcium from the sarcoplasmic reticulum.
What are the key considerations for cardiac catheterization? (Select all that apply.) A) Check for allergies B) Monitor vital signs C) Ensure fasting D) Administer sedatives
A) Check for allergies, B) Monitor vital signs, C) Ensure fasting
Which of the following descriptions of cardiac pacemaker cells is incorrect? A) They depolarize spontaneously B) They require neural input to function C) They set the rhythm of the heart D) They are located in the SA node
B) They require neural input to function
Which of these statements about the heart is true? A) The heart requires external signals to beat B) The heart's rhythm is set by the AV node C) The heart can beat independently of the nervous system D) The heart's contraction is initiated by skeletal muscle
C) The heart can beat independently of the nervous system
Which part of the waveform represents ventricular depolarization? A) P wave B) QRS complex C) T wave D) U wave
B) QRS complex
In which of the following situations should you avoid administering a synchronized shock? A) Atrial fibrillation B) Ventricular fibrillation C) Supraventricular tachycardia D) Stable ventricular tachycardia
B) Ventricular fibrillation
Where are the cardiac conduction fibers located?
Cardiac conduction fibers are located throughout the heart, including the SA node, AV node, bundle of His, bundle branches, and Purkinje fibers.
How is backflow of blood from the right ventricle into the right atrium prevented?
The tricuspid valve prevents backflow of blood from the right ventricle into the right atrium.
A nurse is assessing a newborn's heart rate. Which of the following actions should the nurse take?
The nurse should use a stethoscope to auscultate the apical pulse for a full minute to assess the newborn's heart rate.
Where is the cardiac center located?
The cardiac center is located in the medulla oblongata of the brainstem.
Which is most responsible for the synchronized contraction of cardiac muscle tissue?
Gap junctions are most responsible for the synchronized contraction of cardiac muscle tissue.