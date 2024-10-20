Electrocardiogram (ECG) definitions Flashcards
Back
Electrocardiogram (ECG) definitions
1/15
Terms in this set (15)
- ElectrocardiogramA recording of the heart's electrical activity, used to assess heart function and diagnose conditions.
- ElectrocardiographThe machine that records the heart's electrical activity using electrodes placed on the body.
- DepolarizationThe process by which cardiac cells become electrically charged, leading to muscle contraction.
- RepolarizationThe process of cardiac cells returning to their resting electrical state after depolarization.
- P waveThe part of an ECG that represents atrial depolarization.
- QRS complexThe part of an ECG that represents ventricular depolarization.
- T waveThe part of an ECG that represents ventricular repolarization.
- BradycardiaA condition where the heart rate is slower than normal, below 60 beats per minute.
- TachycardiaA condition where the heart rate is faster than normal, above 100 beats per minute.
- FibrillationUncoordinated contraction of heart muscle fibers, leading to ineffective pumping.
- Atrial fibrillationA type of fibrillation affecting the atria, often not immediately life-threatening.
- Ventricular fibrillationA type of fibrillation affecting the ventricles, usually fatal without immediate treatment.
- Heart blockA condition where the electrical signal from the atria to the ventricles is disrupted.
- AV nodeA part of the heart's electrical conduction system that delays the signal before it reaches the ventricles.
- ST segmentThe flat section of an ECG between the QRS complex and the T wave, indicating ventricular contraction.