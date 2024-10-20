Electrocardiogram (ECG) definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Electrocardiogram A recording of the heart's electrical activity, used to assess heart function and diagnose conditions.

Electrocardiograph The machine that records the heart's electrical activity using electrodes placed on the body.

Depolarization The process by which cardiac cells become electrically charged, leading to muscle contraction.

Repolarization The process of cardiac cells returning to their resting electrical state after depolarization.

P wave The part of an ECG that represents atrial depolarization.

QRS complex The part of an ECG that represents ventricular depolarization.

T wave The part of an ECG that represents ventricular repolarization.

Bradycardia A condition where the heart rate is slower than normal, below 60 beats per minute.

Tachycardia A condition where the heart rate is faster than normal, above 100 beats per minute.

Fibrillation Uncoordinated contraction of heart muscle fibers, leading to ineffective pumping.

Atrial fibrillation A type of fibrillation affecting the atria, often not immediately life-threatening.

Ventricular fibrillation A type of fibrillation affecting the ventricles, usually fatal without immediate treatment.

Heart block A condition where the electrical signal from the atria to the ventricles is disrupted.

AV node A part of the heart's electrical conduction system that delays the signal before it reaches the ventricles.