Electrocardiogram (ECG) quiz #1 Flashcards

What does the QRS wave of the electrocardiogram (ECG) represent?
The QRS wave represents ventricular depolarization.Which wave on the electrocardiogram (ECG) represents ventricular depolarization?
The P wave corresponds to the depolarization of the atria.The client asks the nurse what the small P wave on her ECG indicates. What would the nurse answer?
Atrial repolarization is not visible on the ECG as it occurs during the QRS complex.During which part of this ECG are the ventricles repolarizing?
A standard ECG has 12 leads.What does the T wave represent?
The T wave represents ventricular repolarization.Which of the following is the part of the ECG wave that represents ventricular contraction? Options: A) P wave B) QRS complex C) T wave D) U wave
B) QRS complexWhich component of the ECG cycle shows ventricular depolarization?
The T wave represents ventricular repolarization.In an electrocardiogram, what does the P wave represent?
The QRS complex represents ventricular depolarization.Which wave of the ECG cycle shows atrial depolarization?
The P wave corresponds to the contraction of the atria.During which part of this ECG are the atria repolarizing?
The QRS complex corresponds to the depolarization of the ventricles.Which component of an electrocardiogram (ECG) represents atrial depolarization?
The T wave represents ventricular repolarization.The ECG wave that represents atrial contraction is which of the following? Options: A) P wave B) QRS complex C) T wave D) U wave
A) P waveWhat does the QRS complex represent on an electrocardiogram waveform?
C) Ventricular repolarizationWhat is the most appropriate patient position for a diagnostic 12-lead ECG?
The patient should be in a supine position.Which component of the ECG represents the depolarization of the atria?
The QRS complex depicts ventricular depolarization.Which wave in an electrocardiogram represents repolarization of the ventricles?
The atria are depolarizing during the P wave.Which of the following waves represents depolarization of the ventricles? Options: A) P wave B) QRS complex C) T wave D) U wave
B) QRS complexWhich electrocardiogram (ECG) finding can be used to measure heart rate?
The P wave represents atrial depolarization.The ECG is a useful tool for detecting which of the following? Options: A) Heart rate B) Blood pressure C) Blood sugar levels D) Body temperature
The T wave represents ventricular repolarization.What ECG component corresponds to the time it takes for the ventricles to contract?
The T wave shows the repolarization of the ventricles.What part of the ECG pattern is due to depolarization of the ventricles?
Beta waves are associated with problem-solving.Which of the following ECG waves indicates that the ventricles are about to contract? Options: A) P wave B) QRS complex C) T wave D) U wave
B) QRS complexWhich of the following indicates a normal sinus rhythm? Options: A) Irregular P waves B) Regular P waves followed by QRS complexes C) Absence of T waves D) Inverted QRS complexes
B) Regular P waves followed by QRS complexesWhich of the following waves represents ventricular depolarization? Options: A) P wave B) QRS complex C) T wave D) U wave
B) QRS complex