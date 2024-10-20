Skip to main content
Electrocardiogram (ECG) quiz #1 Flashcards

Electrocardiogram (ECG) quiz #1
  • What does the QRS wave of the electrocardiogram (ECG) represent?
    The QRS wave represents ventricular depolarization.
  • Which wave on the electrocardiogram (ECG) represents ventricular depolarization?
    The QRS complex represents ventricular depolarization.
  • Which ECG component corresponds to the depolarization of the atria?
    The P wave corresponds to the depolarization of the atria.
  • The client asks the nurse what the small P wave on her ECG indicates. What would the nurse answer?
    The P wave indicates atrial depolarization.
  • Which portion of the ECG corresponds to repolarization of the atria?
    Atrial repolarization is not visible on the ECG as it occurs during the QRS complex.
  • During which part of this ECG are the ventricles repolarizing?
    The ventricles are repolarizing during the T wave.
  • How many leads are in a standard ECG?
    A standard ECG has 12 leads.
  • What does the T wave represent?
    The T wave represents ventricular repolarization.
  • Which of the following is the part of the ECG wave that represents ventricular contraction? Options: A) P wave B) QRS complex C) T wave D) U wave
    B) QRS complex
  • Which component of the ECG cycle shows ventricular depolarization?
    The QRS complex shows ventricular depolarization.
  • Which wave represents ventricular repolarization?
    The T wave represents ventricular repolarization.
  • In an electrocardiogram, what does the P wave represent?
    The P wave represents atrial depolarization.
  • What part of the ECG tracing represents ventricular depolarization?
    The QRS complex represents ventricular depolarization.
  • Which wave of the ECG cycle shows atrial depolarization?
    The P wave shows atrial depolarization.
  • Which part of an electrocardiogram corresponds to the contraction of the atria?
    The P wave corresponds to the contraction of the atria.
  • During which part of this ECG are the atria repolarizing?
    Atrial repolarization occurs during the QRS complex but is not visible.
  • Which ECG component corresponds to the depolarization of the ventricles?
    The QRS complex corresponds to the depolarization of the ventricles.
  • Which component of an electrocardiogram (ECG) represents atrial depolarization?
    The P wave represents atrial depolarization.
  • What part of an electrocardiogram (ECG) represents ventricular repolarization?
    The T wave represents ventricular repolarization.
  • The ECG wave that represents atrial contraction is which of the following? Options: A) P wave B) QRS complex C) T wave D) U wave
    A) P wave
  • What does the QRS complex represent on an electrocardiogram waveform?
    The QRS complex represents ventricular depolarization.
  • Which of the following best describes what happens during the T wave of an ECG? Options: A) Atrial depolarization B) Ventricular depolarization C) Ventricular repolarization D) Atrial repolarization
    C) Ventricular repolarization
  • What is the most appropriate patient position for a diagnostic 12-lead ECG?
    The patient should be in a supine position.
  • Which component of the ECG represents the depolarization of the atria?
    The P wave represents the depolarization of the atria.
  • What portion of the ECG depicts ventricular depolarization?
    The QRS complex depicts ventricular depolarization.
  • Which wave in an electrocardiogram represents repolarization of the ventricles?
    The T wave represents repolarization of the ventricles.
  • During which part of this ECG are the atria depolarizing?
    The atria are depolarizing during the P wave.
  • Which of the following waves represents depolarization of the ventricles? Options: A) P wave B) QRS complex C) T wave D) U wave
    B) QRS complex
  • Which of the following indicates ventricular depolarization on an ECG? Options: A) P wave B) QRS complex C) T wave D) U wave
    B) QRS complex
  • Which electrocardiogram (ECG) finding can be used to measure heart rate?
    The R-R interval can be used to measure heart rate.
  • Which ECG segment represents atrial depolarization?
    The P wave represents atrial depolarization.
  • The ECG is a useful tool for detecting which of the following? Options: A) Heart rate B) Blood pressure C) Blood sugar levels D) Body temperature
    A) Heart rate
  • Which component of an ECG tracing represents ventricular repolarization?
    The T wave represents ventricular repolarization.
  • What ECG component corresponds to the time it takes for the ventricles to contract?
    The QRS complex corresponds to the time it takes for the ventricles to contract.
  • Which wave on the ECG shows the repolarization of the ventricles?
    The T wave shows the repolarization of the ventricles.
  • What part of the ECG pattern is due to depolarization of the ventricles?
    The QRS complex is due to depolarization of the ventricles.
  • Which EEG pattern is associated with problem-solving?
    Beta waves are associated with problem-solving.
  • Which of the following ECG waves indicates that the ventricles are about to contract? Options: A) P wave B) QRS complex C) T wave D) U wave
    B) QRS complex
  • Which of the following indicates a normal sinus rhythm? Options: A) Irregular P waves B) Regular P waves followed by QRS complexes C) Absence of T waves D) Inverted QRS complexes
    B) Regular P waves followed by QRS complexes
  • Which of the following waves represents ventricular depolarization? Options: A) P wave B) QRS complex C) T wave D) U wave
    B) QRS complex