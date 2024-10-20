Embryonic Development (Weeks 3-8) definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Gastrulation Transformation of the bilaminar embryonic disc into a trilaminar disc with three germ layers.

Endoderm Inner germ layer forming the epithelial lining of the digestive, respiratory, and urogenital systems.

Mesoderm Middle germ layer forming structures like the notochord, somites, and cardiovascular system.

Ectoderm Outer germ layer developing into the nervous system, sense organs, and epidermis.

Primitive streak A groove on the embryonic disc facilitating the formation of the three germ layers.

Organogenesis Process where germ layers differentiate into organs and systems, recognizable by week 8.

Notochord Structure formed by mesodermal cells, organizing the embryo along a central axis.

Somites Paired structures from mesoderm developing into the skeleton, dermis, and skeletal muscle.

Neurulation First major event of ectoderm specialization forming the nervous system.

Neural plate Thickened ectoderm portion that folds to form the neural tube.

Neural tube Structure formed from the neural plate, developing into the central nervous system.

Neural crest cells Cells forming between ectoderm and neural tube, creating peripheral nervous system structures.

Yolk sac Structure attached to the endoderm, evolving throughout development.

Alantois Structure developing into a portion of the urinary bladder.