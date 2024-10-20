Embryonic Development (Weeks 3-8) definitions Flashcards
Back
Embryonic Development (Weeks 3-8) definitions
1/15
Terms in this set (15)
- GastrulationTransformation of the bilaminar embryonic disc into a trilaminar disc with three germ layers.
- EndodermInner germ layer forming the epithelial lining of the digestive, respiratory, and urogenital systems.
- MesodermMiddle germ layer forming structures like the notochord, somites, and cardiovascular system.
- EctodermOuter germ layer developing into the nervous system, sense organs, and epidermis.
- Primitive streakA groove on the embryonic disc facilitating the formation of the three germ layers.
- OrganogenesisProcess where germ layers differentiate into organs and systems, recognizable by week 8.
- NotochordStructure formed by mesodermal cells, organizing the embryo along a central axis.
- SomitesPaired structures from mesoderm developing into the skeleton, dermis, and skeletal muscle.
- NeurulationFirst major event of ectoderm specialization forming the nervous system.
- Neural plateThickened ectoderm portion that folds to form the neural tube.
- Neural tubeStructure formed from the neural plate, developing into the central nervous system.
- Neural crest cellsCells forming between ectoderm and neural tube, creating peripheral nervous system structures.
- Yolk sacStructure attached to the endoderm, evolving throughout development.
- AlantoisStructure developing into a portion of the urinary bladder.
- EpidermisOuter skin layer formed by the ectoderm, covering the body.