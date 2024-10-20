Endomembrane System: Digestive Organelles definitions Flashcards
Endomembrane System: Digestive Organelles definitions
- LysosomesAcidic vesicles in animal cells containing enzymes for breaking down cellular debris and recycling materials.
- PeroxisomesVesicles in eukaryotic cells with enzymes for breaking down toxic compounds like hydrogen peroxide and fatty acids.
- Central VacuoleLarge vesicle in plant cells for degrading molecules and storing water to maintain turgor pressure.
- Endomembrane SystemA group of organelles in eukaryotic cells involved in synthesis, modification, and transport of cellular materials.
- Digestive EnzymesProteins in lysosomes that break down food, debris, and damaged organelles within the cell.
- Turgor PressurePressure exerted by the central vacuole's water content against the cell wall, crucial for plant structure.
- Golgi ApparatusOrganelle where lysosomes originate, involved in modifying, sorting, and packaging proteins.
- Rough Endoplasmic ReticulumSite of peroxisome origin, involved in protein synthesis and processing.
- Cellular DebrisWaste material within cells that lysosomes break down and recycle.
- Hydrogen PeroxideToxic compound broken down by peroxisomes to prevent cellular damage.
- Fatty AcidsMolecules broken down by peroxisomes, important for energy production and detoxification.
- VesiclesSmall membrane-bound sacs within cells that transport and store substances.
- Cell WallRigid outer layer in plant cells providing structure and protection, against which turgor pressure is exerted.
- Plasma MembraneCell's outer membrane controlling the movement of substances in and out of the cell.
- Eukaryotic CellsCells with a nucleus and organelles, including plant and animal cells.