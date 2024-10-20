Endomembrane System: Digestive Organelles definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Lysosomes Acidic vesicles in animal cells containing enzymes for breaking down cellular debris and recycling materials.

Peroxisomes Vesicles in eukaryotic cells with enzymes for breaking down toxic compounds like hydrogen peroxide and fatty acids.

Central Vacuole Large vesicle in plant cells for degrading molecules and storing water to maintain turgor pressure.

Endomembrane System A group of organelles in eukaryotic cells involved in synthesis, modification, and transport of cellular materials.

Digestive Enzymes Proteins in lysosomes that break down food, debris, and damaged organelles within the cell.

Turgor Pressure Pressure exerted by the central vacuole's water content against the cell wall, crucial for plant structure.

Golgi Apparatus Organelle where lysosomes originate, involved in modifying, sorting, and packaging proteins.

Rough Endoplasmic Reticulum Site of peroxisome origin, involved in protein synthesis and processing.

Cellular Debris Waste material within cells that lysosomes break down and recycle.

Hydrogen Peroxide Toxic compound broken down by peroxisomes to prevent cellular damage.

Fatty Acids Molecules broken down by peroxisomes, important for energy production and detoxification.

Vesicles Small membrane-bound sacs within cells that transport and store substances.

Cell Wall Rigid outer layer in plant cells providing structure and protection, against which turgor pressure is exerted.

Plasma Membrane Cell's outer membrane controlling the movement of substances in and out of the cell.