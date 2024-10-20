Skip to main content
Endomembrane System: Digestive Organelles definitions Flashcards

Endomembrane System: Digestive Organelles definitions
  • Lysosomes
    Acidic vesicles in animal cells containing enzymes for breaking down cellular debris and recycling materials.
  • Peroxisomes
    Vesicles in eukaryotic cells with enzymes for breaking down toxic compounds like hydrogen peroxide and fatty acids.
  • Central Vacuole
    Large vesicle in plant cells for degrading molecules and storing water to maintain turgor pressure.
  • Endomembrane System
    A group of organelles in eukaryotic cells involved in synthesis, modification, and transport of cellular materials.
  • Digestive Enzymes
    Proteins in lysosomes that break down food, debris, and damaged organelles within the cell.
  • Turgor Pressure
    Pressure exerted by the central vacuole's water content against the cell wall, crucial for plant structure.
  • Golgi Apparatus
    Organelle where lysosomes originate, involved in modifying, sorting, and packaging proteins.
  • Rough Endoplasmic Reticulum
    Site of peroxisome origin, involved in protein synthesis and processing.
  • Cellular Debris
    Waste material within cells that lysosomes break down and recycle.
  • Hydrogen Peroxide
    Toxic compound broken down by peroxisomes to prevent cellular damage.
  • Fatty Acids
    Molecules broken down by peroxisomes, important for energy production and detoxification.
  • Vesicles
    Small membrane-bound sacs within cells that transport and store substances.
  • Cell Wall
    Rigid outer layer in plant cells providing structure and protection, against which turgor pressure is exerted.
  • Plasma Membrane
    Cell's outer membrane controlling the movement of substances in and out of the cell.
  • Eukaryotic Cells
    Cells with a nucleus and organelles, including plant and animal cells.