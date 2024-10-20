Endomembrane System: Digestive Organelles quiz Flashcards
Endomembrane System: Digestive Organelles quiz
Which of the following is a membrane-bound organelle that contains digestive enzymes? A) Lysosome B) Peroxisome C) Central Vacuole D) Mitochondria
A) LysosomeWhich of the following pathways can deliver materials directly to lysosomes? A) Endocytosis B) Exocytosis C) Photosynthesis D) Glycolysis
A) EndocytosisWhat is the primary function of lysosomes in animal cells?
Lysosomes are responsible for breaking down and recycling cellular debris, food, and damaged organelles.Where do lysosomes originate from within the cell?
Lysosomes originate from the Golgi apparatus.What is the main function of peroxisomes in eukaryotic cells?
Peroxisomes break down toxic compounds like hydrogen peroxide and fatty acids.In which type of cells are central vacuoles found?
Central vacuoles are found only in plant cells.What role does the central vacuole play in maintaining plant structure?
The central vacuole stores water and exerts turgor pressure against the cell membrane, supporting plant structure.How do peroxisomes differ from lysosomes in terms of origin?
Peroxisomes originate from the rough endoplasmic reticulum, unlike lysosomes which originate from the Golgi apparatus.What happens to a plant cell when it has low turgor pressure?
Low turgor pressure can cause a plant to wilt and be in an unhealthy state.What is the significance of lysosomes fusing with other vesicles?
Fusion allows lysosomes to expose their digestive enzymes to the contents of other vesicles, aiding in breakdown and recycling.