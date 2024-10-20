Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Endomembrane System: Digestive Organelles quiz Flashcards

Endomembrane System: Digestive Organelles quiz
1/10
  • Which of the following is a membrane-bound organelle that contains digestive enzymes? A) Lysosome B) Peroxisome C) Central Vacuole D) Mitochondria
    A) Lysosome
  • Which of the following pathways can deliver materials directly to lysosomes? A) Endocytosis B) Exocytosis C) Photosynthesis D) Glycolysis
    A) Endocytosis
  • What is the primary function of lysosomes in animal cells?
    Lysosomes are responsible for breaking down and recycling cellular debris, food, and damaged organelles.
  • Where do lysosomes originate from within the cell?
    Lysosomes originate from the Golgi apparatus.
  • What is the main function of peroxisomes in eukaryotic cells?
    Peroxisomes break down toxic compounds like hydrogen peroxide and fatty acids.
  • In which type of cells are central vacuoles found?
    Central vacuoles are found only in plant cells.
  • What role does the central vacuole play in maintaining plant structure?
    The central vacuole stores water and exerts turgor pressure against the cell membrane, supporting plant structure.
  • How do peroxisomes differ from lysosomes in terms of origin?
    Peroxisomes originate from the rough endoplasmic reticulum, unlike lysosomes which originate from the Golgi apparatus.
  • What happens to a plant cell when it has low turgor pressure?
    Low turgor pressure can cause a plant to wilt and be in an unhealthy state.
  • What is the significance of lysosomes fusing with other vesicles?
    Fusion allows lysosomes to expose their digestive enzymes to the contents of other vesicles, aiding in breakdown and recycling.