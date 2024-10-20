Endomembrane System: Protein Secretion definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Endomembrane System A group of membrane-bound organelles in eukaryotic cells involved in protein secretion and cellular digestion.

Vesicles Tiny membrane bubbles that transport materials between organelles in the endomembrane system.

Protein Secretion The process of releasing proteins into the cell's surroundings, involving multiple organelles.

Nucleus A rounded structure in eukaryotic cells that contains DNA and is the starting point for protein secretion.

Nuclear Envelope A double membrane barrier surrounding the nucleus, separating its interior from the cytoplasm.

Nuclear Pores Tiny holes in the nuclear envelope that regulate the entry and exit of materials in the nucleus.

Nucleolus A dense structure within the nucleus where ribosomes are assembled.

Endoplasmic Reticulum A membranous organelle continuous with the nuclear envelope, involved in protein and lipid synthesis.

Rough ER A type of endoplasmic reticulum with ribosomes on its surface, involved in protein synthesis.

Smooth ER A type of endoplasmic reticulum without ribosomes, involved in lipid synthesis and detoxification.

ER Lumen The internal space within the endoplasmic reticulum where protein folding and modification occur.

Golgi Apparatus A stack of flat membranous sacs that modifies, sorts, and packages proteins and lipids for export.

Cisternae The flat membranous sacs that make up the Golgi apparatus.

Cis End The receiving side of the Golgi apparatus where vesicles deliver proteins and lipids.