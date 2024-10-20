Endomembrane System: Protein Secretion definitions Flashcards

Skip to main content
Endomembrane System: Protein Secretion definitions

Endomembrane System: Protein Secretion definitions
  • Endomembrane System
    A group of membrane-bound organelles in eukaryotic cells involved in protein secretion and cellular digestion.
  • Vesicles
    Tiny membrane bubbles that transport materials between organelles in the endomembrane system.
  • Protein Secretion
    The process of releasing proteins into the cell's surroundings, involving multiple organelles.
  • Nucleus
    A rounded structure in eukaryotic cells that contains DNA and is the starting point for protein secretion.
  • Nuclear Envelope
    A double membrane barrier surrounding the nucleus, separating its interior from the cytoplasm.
  • Nuclear Pores
    Tiny holes in the nuclear envelope that regulate the entry and exit of materials in the nucleus.
  • Nucleolus
    A dense structure within the nucleus where ribosomes are assembled.
  • Endoplasmic Reticulum
    A membranous organelle continuous with the nuclear envelope, involved in protein and lipid synthesis.
  • Rough ER
    A type of endoplasmic reticulum with ribosomes on its surface, involved in protein synthesis.
  • Smooth ER
    A type of endoplasmic reticulum without ribosomes, involved in lipid synthesis and detoxification.
  • ER Lumen
    The internal space within the endoplasmic reticulum where protein folding and modification occur.
  • Golgi Apparatus
    A stack of flat membranous sacs that modifies, sorts, and packages proteins and lipids for export.
  • Cisternae
    The flat membranous sacs that make up the Golgi apparatus.
  • Cis End
    The receiving side of the Golgi apparatus where vesicles deliver proteins and lipids.
  • Trans End
    The shipping side of the Golgi apparatus where modified contents are repackaged for export.