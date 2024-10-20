Endomembrane System: Protein Secretion definitions Flashcards

- Endomembrane SystemA group of membrane-bound organelles in eukaryotic cells involved in protein secretion and cellular digestion.
- VesiclesTiny membrane bubbles that transport materials between organelles in the endomembrane system.
- Protein SecretionThe process of releasing proteins into the cell's surroundings, involving multiple organelles.
- NucleusA rounded structure in eukaryotic cells that contains DNA and is the starting point for protein secretion.
- Nuclear EnvelopeA double membrane barrier surrounding the nucleus, separating its interior from the cytoplasm.
- Nuclear PoresTiny holes in the nuclear envelope that regulate the entry and exit of materials in the nucleus.
- NucleolusA dense structure within the nucleus where ribosomes are assembled.
- Endoplasmic ReticulumA membranous organelle continuous with the nuclear envelope, involved in protein and lipid synthesis.
- Rough ERA type of endoplasmic reticulum with ribosomes on its surface, involved in protein synthesis.
- Smooth ERA type of endoplasmic reticulum without ribosomes, involved in lipid synthesis and detoxification.
- ER LumenThe internal space within the endoplasmic reticulum where protein folding and modification occur.
- Golgi ApparatusA stack of flat membranous sacs that modifies, sorts, and packages proteins and lipids for export.
- CisternaeThe flat membranous sacs that make up the Golgi apparatus.
- Cis EndThe receiving side of the Golgi apparatus where vesicles deliver proteins and lipids.
- Trans EndThe shipping side of the Golgi apparatus where modified contents are repackaged for export.