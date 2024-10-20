Endomembrane System: Protein Secretion quiz Flashcards

What is the structural difference between smooth and rough endoplasmic reticulum (ER)?
The rough ER has ribosomes attached to its surface, giving it a rough appearance, while the smooth ER lacks ribosomes, resulting in a smooth surface.
What are the functions of the rough endoplasmic reticulum?
The rough ER is involved in protein synthesis and modification, as it has ribosomes on its surface that build proteins.
What are the functions of the smooth endoplasmic reticulum?
The smooth ER is involved in lipid synthesis and detoxification of drugs and poisons.
Which of the following is not a function of the smooth endoplasmic reticulum? A) Lipid synthesis B) Protein synthesis C) Detoxification D) Calcium storage
B) Protein synthesis
Which organelle adds carbohydrate groups to proteins produced at the endoplasmic reticulum?
The Golgi apparatus adds carbohydrate groups to proteins.
How do merocrine exocrine glands secrete their products?
Merocrine exocrine glands secrete their products via exocytosis without losing cellular material.
Which of the following correctly states the functions of the rough endoplasmic reticulum? A) Lipid synthesis B) Protein synthesis C) Detoxification D) Calcium storage
B) Protein synthesis
What occurs during secretion?
Secretion involves the release of substances, such as proteins, into the cell's surroundings.
Which of the following types of proteins are synthesized by the rough ER? A) Membrane proteins B) Secretory proteins C) Cytosolic proteins D) All of the above
D) All of the above
The flattened stacks of membrane typical of the Golgi apparatus are called which of the following? A) Vesicles B) Cisternae C) Lumen D) Ribosomes
B) Cisternae
Which statement best describes the process of secretion?
Secretion is the process by which substances are released from the cell into its surroundings.
Which membrane-bound organelle is the site of protein and lipid synthesis?
The endoplasmic reticulum (ER) is the site of protein and lipid synthesis.
Which is not a type of vesicle made from the Golgi apparatus? A) Lysosomes B) Transport vesicles C) Secretory vesicles D) Ribosomes
D) Ribosomes
Which of the following is synthesized in the rough endoplasmic reticulum? A) Lipids B) Proteins C) Carbohydrates D) Nucleic acids
B) Proteins
Which of the following correctly describe steps required for protein transport into the rough ER? A) Transcription B) Translation C) Vesicle formation D) All of the above
D) All of the above
Which of the following is a function of the rough ER? A) Lipid synthesis B) Protein synthesis C) Detoxification D) Calcium storage
B) Protein synthesis
Which of the following statements about the endoplasmic reticulum (ER) is false? A) The rough ER is involved in protein synthesis B) The smooth ER is involved in lipid synthesis C) The ER is not part of the endomembrane system D) The ER is continuous with the nuclear envelope
C) The ER is not part of the endomembrane system
Newly made proteins are modified in which organelle?
Newly made proteins are modified in the Golgi apparatus.
The membranes of the endoplasmic reticulum form which of the following? A) Vesicles B) Cisternae C) Lumen D) Ribosomes
C) Lumen
The fusing of Golgi vesicles at the metaphase plate of dividing plant cells forms what structure?
The fusing of Golgi vesicles forms the cell plate during plant cell division.
