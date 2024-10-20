Endosymbiotic Theory definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Endosymbiotic Theory A theory suggesting mitochondria and chloroplasts were once independent bacteria engulfed by host cells.

Mitochondria Organelles in eukaryotic cells that evolved from aerobic bacteria engulfed by host cells.

Chloroplasts Organelles in plant cells that evolved from photosynthetic cyanobacteria engulfed by host cells.

Aerobic Bacterium Bacteria that use oxygen in metabolism, believed to be the ancestors of mitochondria.

Anaerobic Host Cell Cells that do not use oxygen in metabolism, which engulfed aerobic bacteria.

Cyanobacterium Photosynthetic bacteria believed to be the ancestors of chloroplasts.

Symbiotic Relationship A mutually beneficial relationship between two different organisms.

Prokaryotes Single-celled organisms without a nucleus, similar to mitochondria and chloroplasts.

Circular DNA DNA structure found in mitochondria, chloroplasts, and prokaryotes.

70S Ribosomes Type of ribosome found in mitochondria, chloroplasts, and prokaryotes.

Binary Fission A method of replication used by mitochondria, chloroplasts, and prokaryotes.

Outer Membrane The external membrane of mitochondria and chloroplasts, consistent with engulfment.

Inner Membrane The internal membrane of mitochondria and chloroplasts, consistent with engulfment.

Engulfment The process by which a host cell engulfs another cell, leading to a symbiotic relationship.