Erythrocytes: Hemoglobin definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Hemoglobin A protein in red blood cells responsible for transporting oxygen and carbon dioxide gases.

Erythrocytes Red blood cells that contain hemoglobin and are responsible for gas transport in the blood.

Oxygen A gas that hemoglobin binds to in the lungs and releases in tissues for metabolism.

Carbon Dioxide A waste gas from metabolism that hemoglobin binds to in tissues and releases in the lungs.

Heme Group A component of hemoglobin containing an iron atom that binds oxygen molecules.

Iron Atom Central atom in the heme group that reversibly binds oxygen in hemoglobin.

Globin The protein part of hemoglobin consisting of four subunits that transport gases.

Oxyhemoglobin Hemoglobin bound to oxygen, giving blood a bright red color.

Deoxyhemoglobin Hemoglobin not bound to oxygen, appearing as dark red in color.

Carbaminohemoglobin Hemoglobin bound to carbon dioxide, using amino groups for binding.

Alpha Subunit One of the two identical subunits in hemoglobin that contains a heme group.

Beta Subunit One of the two identical subunits in hemoglobin that contains a heme group.

Reversible Binding The ability of hemoglobin to bind and release oxygen and carbon dioxide as needed.

Lung Lounge A metaphorical representation of the lungs where hemoglobin picks up oxygen.