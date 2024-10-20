Erythrocytes: Hemoglobin definitions Flashcards
Erythrocytes: Hemoglobin definitions
- HemoglobinA protein in red blood cells responsible for transporting oxygen and carbon dioxide gases.
- ErythrocytesRed blood cells that contain hemoglobin and are responsible for gas transport in the blood.
- OxygenA gas that hemoglobin binds to in the lungs and releases in tissues for metabolism.
- Carbon DioxideA waste gas from metabolism that hemoglobin binds to in tissues and releases in the lungs.
- Heme GroupA component of hemoglobin containing an iron atom that binds oxygen molecules.
- Iron AtomCentral atom in the heme group that reversibly binds oxygen in hemoglobin.
- GlobinThe protein part of hemoglobin consisting of four subunits that transport gases.
- OxyhemoglobinHemoglobin bound to oxygen, giving blood a bright red color.
- DeoxyhemoglobinHemoglobin not bound to oxygen, appearing as dark red in color.
- CarbaminohemoglobinHemoglobin bound to carbon dioxide, using amino groups for binding.
- Alpha SubunitOne of the two identical subunits in hemoglobin that contains a heme group.
- Beta SubunitOne of the two identical subunits in hemoglobin that contains a heme group.
- Reversible BindingThe ability of hemoglobin to bind and release oxygen and carbon dioxide as needed.
- Lung LoungeA metaphorical representation of the lungs where hemoglobin picks up oxygen.
- Tissue TowerA metaphorical representation of body tissues where hemoglobin releases oxygen.