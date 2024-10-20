Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Erythrocytes: Hemoglobin definitions Flashcards

Back
Erythrocytes: Hemoglobin definitions
1/15
  • Hemoglobin
    A protein in red blood cells responsible for transporting oxygen and carbon dioxide gases.
  • Erythrocytes
    Red blood cells that contain hemoglobin and are responsible for gas transport in the blood.
  • Oxygen
    A gas that hemoglobin binds to in the lungs and releases in tissues for metabolism.
  • Carbon Dioxide
    A waste gas from metabolism that hemoglobin binds to in tissues and releases in the lungs.
  • Heme Group
    A component of hemoglobin containing an iron atom that binds oxygen molecules.
  • Iron Atom
    Central atom in the heme group that reversibly binds oxygen in hemoglobin.
  • Globin
    The protein part of hemoglobin consisting of four subunits that transport gases.
  • Oxyhemoglobin
    Hemoglobin bound to oxygen, giving blood a bright red color.
  • Deoxyhemoglobin
    Hemoglobin not bound to oxygen, appearing as dark red in color.
  • Carbaminohemoglobin
    Hemoglobin bound to carbon dioxide, using amino groups for binding.
  • Alpha Subunit
    One of the two identical subunits in hemoglobin that contains a heme group.
  • Beta Subunit
    One of the two identical subunits in hemoglobin that contains a heme group.
  • Reversible Binding
    The ability of hemoglobin to bind and release oxygen and carbon dioxide as needed.
  • Lung Lounge
    A metaphorical representation of the lungs where hemoglobin picks up oxygen.
  • Tissue Tower
    A metaphorical representation of body tissues where hemoglobin releases oxygen.