Erythrocytes: Hemoglobin quiz #1 Flashcards
Erythrocytes: Hemoglobin quiz #1
You can tap to flip the card.
Which component of blood allows oxygen from the air to move from the lungs to cells of the body?
Hemoglobin in red blood cells allows oxygen to move from the lungs to cells of the body.Erythrocytes transport what?
Erythrocytes transport oxygen and carbon dioxide.What triggers erythropoietin (EPO) release that leads to the production of new red blood cells?
Low oxygen levels in the blood trigger erythropoietin release.Which part of the hemoglobin molecule binds carbon dioxide for transport?
Carbon dioxide binds to the amino groups in the hemoglobin molecule.What does hemoglobin pick up once it has given up all its oxygen molecules?
Hemoglobin picks up carbon dioxide after releasing oxygen.Which substances can be carried in the blood bound to hemoglobin?
Oxygen and carbon dioxide can be carried bound to hemoglobin.What component of the blood transports oxygen?
Hemoglobin in red blood cells transports oxygen.Which type of blood cell transports oxygen and carbon dioxide?
Red blood cells (erythrocytes) transport oxygen and carbon dioxide.What type of blood cell transports oxygen throughout the body?
Red blood cells (erythrocytes) transport oxygen throughout the body.How does a red blood cell attach oxygen to itself?
Oxygen binds to the iron in the heme groups of hemoglobin in red blood cells.What is the complete hemoglobin molecule composed of?
Hemoglobin is composed of four subunits, each with a heme group containing an iron atom.Which gases are carried by red blood cells? Select two options.
Oxygen and carbon dioxide are carried by red blood cells.Which of the following stimulates red blood cell production?
Erythropoietin (EPO) stimulates red blood cell production.What is necessary for the transport of oxygen by an erythrocyte?
Hemoglobin is necessary for the transport of oxygen by an erythrocyte.Which blood component contains hemoglobin and transports oxygen throughout the body?
Red blood cells contain hemoglobin and transport oxygen throughout the body.Which of the following cells gives the red color to the blood?
Red blood cells give the red color to the blood due to hemoglobin.Adult hemoglobin consists of which of the following?
Adult hemoglobin consists of two alpha and two beta subunits.How does erythropoietin (EPO) regulate red blood cell production?
Erythropoietin stimulates the bone marrow to produce more red blood cells.Which blood component gives blood its color?
Hemoglobin in red blood cells gives blood its color.Which component of blood is responsible for the transport of oxygen?
Hemoglobin in red blood cells is responsible for the transport of oxygen.What does oxygen bind to in red blood cells so that it can be transported?
Oxygen binds to the iron in the heme groups of hemoglobin in red blood cells.Erythromycin interferes with protein synthesis by binding to which ribosomal subunit?
Erythromycin binds to the 50S ribosomal subunit.Which types of blood cells are responsible for transporting oxygen?
Red blood cells (erythrocytes) are responsible for transporting oxygen.What mineral helps with the transport of oxygen in the blood?
Iron helps with the transport of oxygen in the blood.What binds to this structure on the hemoglobin molecule?
Oxygen binds to the iron in the heme groups of hemoglobin.Hemoglobin picks up __________ once it has given up all of its oxygen molecules?
Hemoglobin picks up carbon dioxide once it has given up all of its oxygen molecules.What stomach secretion is necessary for normal hemoglobin production in RBCs?
Intrinsic factor is necessary for vitamin B12 absorption, which is essential for normal hemoglobin production.Which of the following are transported by hemoglobin?
Oxygen and carbon dioxide are transported by hemoglobin.How many oxygen molecules can bind with one hemoglobin molecule?
One hemoglobin molecule can bind with four oxygen molecules.What does hemoglobin transport in the blood?
Hemoglobin transports oxygen and carbon dioxide in the blood.What protein in the red blood cells contains iron?
Hemoglobin is the protein in red blood cells that contains iron.When is the patient's blood applied to the hemoglobin testing strip?
The patient's blood is applied to the hemoglobin testing strip during a hemoglobin test to measure hemoglobin levels.What component of blood contains iron that binds with oxygen?
Hemoglobin in red blood cells contains iron that binds with oxygen.What organelle is missing from the red blood cells?
Red blood cells lack a nucleus and other organelles.What is the oxygen-carrying protein of muscle cells?
Myoglobin is the oxygen-carrying protein of muscle cells.What is the molecule in the erythrocyte that binds to oxygen?
Hemoglobin is the molecule in erythrocytes that binds to oxygen.How many oxygen molecules are bound to a fully loaded hemoglobin molecule?
A fully loaded hemoglobin molecule binds four oxygen molecules.Which of the following correctly describe erythropoietin?
Erythropoietin is a hormone that stimulates red blood cell production.How many oxygen molecules can one hemoglobin carry?
One hemoglobin molecule can carry four oxygen molecules.Which of the following is carried by a red blood cell throughout the body?
Oxygen is carried by a red blood cell throughout the body.