Erythrocytes: Hemoglobin quiz #2 Flashcards

Erythrocytes: Hemoglobin quiz #2
What component of the red blood cell carries oxygen and carbon dioxide?
Hemoglobin carries oxygen and carbon dioxide in red blood cells.Which of the following promotes oxygen release from hemoglobin?
Low pH, high CO2 levels, and high temperatures promote oxygen release from hemoglobin.How many molecules of oxygen can one molecule of hemoglobin carry?
One molecule of hemoglobin can carry four molecules of oxygen.Which molecule carries oxygen and some carbon dioxide?
Hemoglobin carries oxygen and some carbon dioxide.What is carbaminohemoglobin?
Carbaminohemoglobin is hemoglobin bound to carbon dioxide.How many heme groups are there in each hemoglobin molecule?
There are four heme groups in each hemoglobin molecule.What is the normal value of arterial percent hemoglobin saturation?
The normal value of arterial percent hemoglobin saturation is approximately 95-100%.Which of the following is a deficiency of red blood cells and hemoglobin in the blood?
Anemia is a deficiency of red blood cells and hemoglobin in the blood.Hemoglobin is found in what type of formed element?
Hemoglobin is found in red blood cells.What is a protein in red blood cells that binds with oxygen and carries it around the body?
Hemoglobin is the protein in red blood cells that binds with oxygen and carries it around the body.Where do red blood cells pick up oxygen?
Red blood cells pick up oxygen in the lungs.Which insects have hemoglobin?
Some insects, like certain species of chironomid midges, have hemoglobin.What is the significance of the shape of the oxygen-hemoglobin dissociation curve?
The sigmoidal shape of the oxygen-hemoglobin dissociation curve reflects cooperative binding of oxygen to hemoglobin.Which blood cells are critical to survival because of their role in oxygen transport?
Red blood cells are critical to survival because of their role in oxygen transport.What happens directly after hemoglobin binds with carbon dioxide from cells in the body?
After binding with carbon dioxide, hemoglobin transports it to the lungs for exhalation.How does the dissociation curve for fetal hemoglobin compare to that for maternal hemoglobin?
The dissociation curve for fetal hemoglobin is left-shifted compared to maternal hemoglobin, indicating higher affinity for oxygen.What happens to oxygen binding to hemoglobin when blood pH drops?
When blood pH drops, hemoglobin's affinity for oxygen decreases, promoting oxygen release.Which of the following contain hemoglobin?
Red blood cells contain hemoglobin.Hemoglobin is found in which category of proteins?
Hemoglobin is a globular protein.Which of the following cells carry oxygen?
Red blood cells carry oxygen.How is hemoglobin's affinity for oxygen affected by the presence or absence of oxygen?
Hemoglobin's affinity for oxygen increases as more oxygen molecules bind, demonstrating cooperative binding.What molecule does oxygen bind to in red blood cells?
Oxygen binds to hemoglobin in red blood cells.What is the name of the protein in RBCs that transports oxygen?
Hemoglobin is the protein in RBCs that transports oxygen.Which of these molecules acts as O2 reserve for the tissue energy needs?
Myoglobin acts as an O2 reserve for tissue energy needs.Which part of the protein hemoglobin binds and transports oxygen in the blood?
The heme group in hemoglobin binds and transports oxygen in the blood.Which of the following is/are true about the amount of oxygen being carried by RBCs?
RBCs can carry up to four oxygen molecules per hemoglobin molecule.What is the function of myoglobin?
Myoglobin stores oxygen in muscle cells for use during periods of high demand.