Erythrocytes: Hemoglobin quiz #3 Flashcards

Describe the structure of a hemoglobin molecule and explain how this structure enables it to carry oxygen. Hemoglobin is composed of four protein subunits (two alpha and two beta), each containing a heme group with a central iron atom. Each iron atom can bind one oxygen molecule, allowing a single hemoglobin molecule to carry up to four oxygen molecules.

Why is blood never actually blue, and what causes the difference in color between oxygenated and deoxygenated blood? Blood is never actually blue; oxygenated blood is bright red due to hemoglobin bound to oxygen, while deoxygenated blood is dark red because hemoglobin is not bound to oxygen. The blue color often used in diagrams is just for visual distinction.

What is the primary function of hemoglobin in red blood cells? Hemoglobin's primary function is to transport oxygen and carbon dioxide gases in the blood.

How many hemoglobin molecules are found in a single red blood cell? A single red blood cell contains about 250 million hemoglobin molecules.

How many oxygen molecules can one hemoglobin molecule carry at maximum, and why? One hemoglobin molecule can carry up to four oxygen molecules because it has four subunits, each with a heme group that binds one oxygen.

