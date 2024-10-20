Erythrocytes definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Erythrocytes Small, biconcave cells lacking a nucleus, crucial for gas transport in the blood.

Biconcave shape A flattened disc with a depressed center, enhancing flexibility and gas exchange.

Spectrin A cytoplasmic protein that maintains the shape of red blood cells.

Hemoglobin A protein in red blood cells responsible for transporting oxygen and carbon dioxide.

Anucleate Cells that lack a nucleus, such as erythrocytes.

Gas transport The primary function of erythrocytes, involving oxygen and carbon dioxide.

Cytoplasmic proteins Proteins within the cell that help maintain its structure, like spectrin in erythrocytes.

Capillaries Tiny blood vessels where erythrocytes must fold to pass through.

Flexibility The ability of erythrocytes to bend and fit through narrow spaces.

Surface area to volume ratio A characteristic of erythrocytes that maximizes gas exchange efficiency.

Mitochondria An organelle absent in erythrocytes, typically involved in energy production.

Endoplasmic reticulum An organelle absent in erythrocytes, involved in protein and lipid synthesis.

Golgi apparatus An organelle absent in erythrocytes, involved in modifying and packaging proteins.

Diameter The measurement across erythrocytes, approximately 7.5 micrometers.