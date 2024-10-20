Erythrocytes definitions Flashcards
Erythrocytes definitions
- ErythrocytesSmall, biconcave cells lacking a nucleus, crucial for gas transport in the blood.
- Biconcave shapeA flattened disc with a depressed center, enhancing flexibility and gas exchange.
- SpectrinA cytoplasmic protein that maintains the shape of red blood cells.
- HemoglobinA protein in red blood cells responsible for transporting oxygen and carbon dioxide.
- AnucleateCells that lack a nucleus, such as erythrocytes.
- Gas transportThe primary function of erythrocytes, involving oxygen and carbon dioxide.
- Cytoplasmic proteinsProteins within the cell that help maintain its structure, like spectrin in erythrocytes.
- CapillariesTiny blood vessels where erythrocytes must fold to pass through.
- FlexibilityThe ability of erythrocytes to bend and fit through narrow spaces.
- Surface area to volume ratioA characteristic of erythrocytes that maximizes gas exchange efficiency.
- MitochondriaAn organelle absent in erythrocytes, typically involved in energy production.
- Endoplasmic reticulumAn organelle absent in erythrocytes, involved in protein and lipid synthesis.
- Golgi apparatusAn organelle absent in erythrocytes, involved in modifying and packaging proteins.
- DiameterThe measurement across erythrocytes, approximately 7.5 micrometers.
- Flattened discThe shape of erythrocytes, similar to a donut without a hole.