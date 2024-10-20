Erythrocytes quiz Flashcards
Erythrocytes quiz
Which best describes red blood cells?
Red blood cells, or erythrocytes, are small, biconcave-shaped cells that lack a nucleus and are packed with hemoglobin for gas transport.Which of the following does not stimulate erythrocyte production? A) Low oxygen levels B) High altitude C) High oxygen levels D) Erythropoietin
C) High oxygen levelsWhich of the following might trigger erythropoiesis? A) Low oxygen levels B) High oxygen levels C) Dehydration D) High blood pressure
A) Low oxygen levelsWhat are erythrocytes?
Erythrocytes are red blood cells responsible for transporting oxygen and carbon dioxide in the blood.Which of the following is also referred to as erythrocytes? A) White blood cells B) Platelets C) Red blood cells D) Plasma
C) Red blood cellsWhich of the following is a function of erythrocytes?
The primary function of erythrocytes is to transport oxygen and carbon dioxide gases.What is the most abundant formed element of the blood?
Red blood cells (erythrocytes) are the most abundant formed element in the blood.What role do the kidneys play in erythrocyte homeostasis?
The kidneys release erythropoietin in response to low oxygen levels, stimulating erythrocyte production.Which of the following best describes the function of red blood cells within the body?
Red blood cells transport oxygen from the lungs to the body's tissues and carbon dioxide from the tissues back to the lungs.Which of the following are characteristics of red blood cells?
Red blood cells are biconcave, anucleate, and packed with hemoglobin.Which type of cell has the shape of a biconcave disc?
Red blood cells (erythrocytes) have a biconcave disc shape.What is the job of the red blood cells?
The job of red blood cells is to transport oxygen and carbon dioxide throughout the body.Which formed element is the most abundant in blood?
Red blood cells (erythrocytes) are the most abundant formed element in blood.Which statement about erythrocytes is true?
Erythrocytes are anucleate and packed with hemoglobin for gas transport.What is the function of red blood cells?
The function of red blood cells is to transport oxygen and carbon dioxide.Which best describes a red blood cell?
A red blood cell is a small, biconcave, anucleate cell packed with hemoglobin.Which of the following is the primary function of red blood cells?
The primary function of red blood cells is to transport oxygen and carbon dioxide.Which is not true regarding the life cycle of erythrocytes?
Erythrocytes do not have a long lifespan due to their lack of a nucleus and organelles.What feature of erythrocytes accounts for their short lifespan of 120 days?
The lack of a nucleus and organelles in erythrocytes accounts for their short lifespan.Which is the correct sequence for differentiation of a red blood cell?
The correct sequence is hematopoietic stem cell → proerythroblast → erythroblast → reticulocyte → erythrocyte.What are function(s) of red blood cells?
The functions of red blood cells include transporting oxygen and carbon dioxide.Erythrocytes play a role in which of the following? A) Immune response B) Gas transport C) Blood clotting D) Hormone transport
B) Gas transport