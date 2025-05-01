Erythrocytes quiz #1 Flashcards

What is the primary function of erythrocytes, and how does their structure support this function?
The primary function of erythrocytes is the transport of oxygen and carbon dioxide gases. Their biconcave shape increases surface area for gas exchange and enhances flexibility, allowing them to move through narrow capillaries efficiently.
How do erythrocytes differ from most other body cells in terms of size, organelles, and internal contents?
Erythrocytes are about three times smaller than most other body cells, lack a nucleus and organelles such as mitochondria, endoplasmic reticulum, and Golgi apparatus, and are packed with hemoglobin, unlike most other cells.
What role does the protein spectrin play in erythrocytes?
Spectrin is a cytoplasmic protein that helps maintain the biconcave shape of erythrocytes and allows them to return to their original form after squeezing through narrow capillaries.
Why is the biconcave shape of erythrocytes important for their function in the circulatory system?
The biconcave shape increases the surface area to volume ratio, maximizing gas exchange efficiency, and provides flexibility for erythrocytes to pass through tight capillaries.
How does the size of erythrocytes compare to most other body cells?
Erythrocytes are about three times smaller than most other body cells, with a diameter of approximately 7.5 micrometers.
What protein are erythrocytes packed with, and what is its function?
Erythrocytes are packed with hemoglobin, a protein that is crucial for the transport of oxygen and carbon dioxide gases.