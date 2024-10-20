Essential Amino Acids definitions Flashcards
Essential Amino Acids definitions
- Essential Amino AcidsAmino acids that cannot be synthesized by the organism and must be obtained through diet.
- Non-essential Amino AcidsAmino acids that can be synthesized by the organism and do not need to be consumed directly.
- ArginineAn amino acid sometimes considered essential due to its limited availability for protein synthesis.
- TryptophanAn essential amino acid represented by 'tri' in the mnemonic 'try this, v I p, mol.'
- ThreonineAn essential amino acid represented by 'this' in the mnemonic 'try this, v I p, mol.'
- HistidineAn essential amino acid represented by 'his' in the mnemonic 'try this, v I p, mol.'
- ValineAn essential amino acid represented by 'v' in the mnemonic 'try this, v I p, mol.'
- IsoleucineAn essential amino acid represented by 'I' in the mnemonic 'try this, v I p, mol.'
- PhenylalanineAn essential amino acid represented by 'p' in the mnemonic 'try this, v I p, mol.'
- MethionineAn essential amino acid represented by 'm' in the mnemonic 'try this, v I p, mol.'
- LeucineAn essential amino acid represented by 'l' in the mnemonic 'try this, v I p, mol.'
- LysineAn essential amino acid represented by 'l' in the mnemonic 'try this, v I p, mol.'
- MnemonicA memory aid used to help memorize the list of essential amino acids.
- Protein SynthesisThe process by which cells build proteins, requiring all amino acids.
- UreaA compound into which arginine is often broken down, limiting its availability for proteins.