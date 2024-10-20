Essential Amino Acids definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Essential Amino Acids Amino acids that cannot be synthesized by the organism and must be obtained through diet.

Non-essential Amino Acids Amino acids that can be synthesized by the organism and do not need to be consumed directly.

Arginine An amino acid sometimes considered essential due to its limited availability for protein synthesis.

Tryptophan An essential amino acid represented by 'tri' in the mnemonic 'try this, v I p, mol.'

Threonine An essential amino acid represented by 'this' in the mnemonic 'try this, v I p, mol.'

Histidine An essential amino acid represented by 'his' in the mnemonic 'try this, v I p, mol.'

Valine An essential amino acid represented by 'v' in the mnemonic 'try this, v I p, mol.'

Isoleucine An essential amino acid represented by 'I' in the mnemonic 'try this, v I p, mol.'

Phenylalanine An essential amino acid represented by 'p' in the mnemonic 'try this, v I p, mol.'

Methionine An essential amino acid represented by 'm' in the mnemonic 'try this, v I p, mol.'

Leucine An essential amino acid represented by 'l' in the mnemonic 'try this, v I p, mol.'

Lysine An essential amino acid represented by 'l' in the mnemonic 'try this, v I p, mol.'

Mnemonic A memory aid used to help memorize the list of essential amino acids.

Protein Synthesis The process by which cells build proteins, requiring all amino acids.