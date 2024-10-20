Skip to main content
Essential Amino Acids definitions Flashcards

Essential Amino Acids definitions
  • Essential Amino Acids
    Amino acids that cannot be synthesized by the organism and must be obtained through diet.
  • Non-essential Amino Acids
    Amino acids that can be synthesized by the organism and do not need to be consumed directly.
  • Arginine
    An amino acid sometimes considered essential due to its limited availability for protein synthesis.
  • Tryptophan
    An essential amino acid represented by 'tri' in the mnemonic 'try this, v I p, mol.'
  • Threonine
    An essential amino acid represented by 'this' in the mnemonic 'try this, v I p, mol.'
  • Histidine
    An essential amino acid represented by 'his' in the mnemonic 'try this, v I p, mol.'
  • Valine
    An essential amino acid represented by 'v' in the mnemonic 'try this, v I p, mol.'
  • Isoleucine
    An essential amino acid represented by 'I' in the mnemonic 'try this, v I p, mol.'
  • Phenylalanine
    An essential amino acid represented by 'p' in the mnemonic 'try this, v I p, mol.'
  • Methionine
    An essential amino acid represented by 'm' in the mnemonic 'try this, v I p, mol.'
  • Leucine
    An essential amino acid represented by 'l' in the mnemonic 'try this, v I p, mol.'
  • Lysine
    An essential amino acid represented by 'l' in the mnemonic 'try this, v I p, mol.'
  • Mnemonic
    A memory aid used to help memorize the list of essential amino acids.
  • Protein Synthesis
    The process by which cells build proteins, requiring all amino acids.
  • Urea
    A compound into which arginine is often broken down, limiting its availability for proteins.