Essential Amino Acids quiz Flashcards

What are essential amino acids, and from what source do you obtain them?
Essential amino acids are those that cannot be synthesized by the organism and must be obtained through diet.
If you need more amino acids, what should you do?
Consume foods rich in essential amino acids, as they cannot be synthesized by the body.
How many different amino acids are used in the synthesis of body proteins?
There are 20 different amino acids used in the synthesis of body proteins.
Which of the following is an essential amino acid? A) Glycine B) Tryptophan C) Alanine D) Proline
B) Tryptophan
How many amino acids must be obtained in the diet because they cannot be made by the body?
Nine amino acids must be obtained in the diet because they cannot be synthesized by the body.
What types of foods provide all the essential amino acids?
Complete proteins, typically found in animal products like meat, eggs, and dairy, provide all the essential amino acids.
Proteins that lack one or more essential amino acids are said to be what?
Proteins that lack one or more essential amino acids are said to be incomplete proteins.
Where are amino acids stored in the body to use when needed?
Amino acids are not stored in the body; they must be obtained from the diet as needed.
Which of the following do all amino acids have in common? A) They all contain a carboxyl group B) They all contain a phosphate group C) They all contain a sulfur group D) They all contain a methyl group
A) They all contain a carboxyl group
Which type of proteins contain all nine essential amino acids?
Complete proteins contain all nine essential amino acids.
How many nonessential amino acids are there?
There are 11 nonessential amino acids.
Which of the following amino acids is considered an essential amino acid? A) Serine B) Valine C) Glutamine D) Tyrosine
B) Valine
What is the most common sign of malnutrition due to protein deficiency?
The most common sign of malnutrition due to protein deficiency is muscle wasting.
How are most of the non-essential amino acids made in the body?
Most non-essential amino acids are synthesized in the body from other compounds.
In the absence of tryptophan, what might occur in the body?
In the absence of tryptophan, protein synthesis may be impaired, leading to potential health issues.
Which of the following are essential amino acids? A) Glycine, Alanine, Serine B) Valine, Leucine, Isoleucine C) Glutamine, Proline, Tyrosine D) Cysteine, Asparagine, Glutamic acid