Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Fatty Acid Oxidation definitions Flashcards

Back
Fatty Acid Oxidation definitions
1/15
  • Beta Oxidation
    A metabolic process in the mitochondrial matrix that breaks down fatty acids into Acetyl CoA, generating ATP.
  • Acetyl CoA
    A molecule that enters the citric acid cycle, produced from fatty acids during beta oxidation.
  • Fatty Acyl CoA
    An activated form of fatty acids, necessary for transport into mitochondria for beta oxidation.
  • Carnitine Shuttle
    A transport mechanism that moves fatty acyl CoA into the mitochondrial matrix for beta oxidation.
  • Oxidation
    The first step in beta oxidation, converting an -ane to an -ene, reducing FAD to FADH2.
  • Hydration
    The second step in beta oxidation, adding water to form an alcohol from an -ene.
  • Thiolysis
    The final step in beta oxidation, cleaving Acetyl CoA from fatty acyl CoA.
  • Isomerization
    A process required for unsaturated fatty acids to rearrange double bonds for beta oxidation.
  • Propanoyl CoA
    A three-carbon molecule from odd-chain fatty acids, converted to succinyl CoA for the citric acid cycle.
  • Succinyl CoA
    A citric acid cycle intermediate, derived from propanoyl CoA in odd-chain fatty acid oxidation.
  • FADH2
    An electron carrier produced during beta oxidation, contributing to ATP generation.
  • NADH
    An electron carrier generated in beta oxidation, used in the electron transport chain for ATP production.
  • Enoyl CoA Hydratase
    An enzyme that hydrates an -ene to form an alcohol during beta oxidation.
  • Beta Hydroxy Acyl CoA Dehydrogenase
    An enzyme that oxidizes an alcohol to a carbonyl, producing NADH in beta oxidation.
  • Thiolase
    An enzyme that cleaves Acetyl CoA from fatty acyl CoA in the final step of beta oxidation.