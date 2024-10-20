Fatty Acid Oxidation definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Beta Oxidation A metabolic process in the mitochondrial matrix that breaks down fatty acids into Acetyl CoA, generating ATP.

Acetyl CoA A molecule that enters the citric acid cycle, produced from fatty acids during beta oxidation.

Fatty Acyl CoA An activated form of fatty acids, necessary for transport into mitochondria for beta oxidation.

Carnitine Shuttle A transport mechanism that moves fatty acyl CoA into the mitochondrial matrix for beta oxidation.

Oxidation The first step in beta oxidation, converting an -ane to an -ene, reducing FAD to FADH2.

Hydration The second step in beta oxidation, adding water to form an alcohol from an -ene.

Thiolysis The final step in beta oxidation, cleaving Acetyl CoA from fatty acyl CoA.

Isomerization A process required for unsaturated fatty acids to rearrange double bonds for beta oxidation.

Propanoyl CoA A three-carbon molecule from odd-chain fatty acids, converted to succinyl CoA for the citric acid cycle.

Succinyl CoA A citric acid cycle intermediate, derived from propanoyl CoA in odd-chain fatty acid oxidation.

FADH2 An electron carrier produced during beta oxidation, contributing to ATP generation.

NADH An electron carrier generated in beta oxidation, used in the electron transport chain for ATP production.

Enoyl CoA Hydratase An enzyme that hydrates an -ene to form an alcohol during beta oxidation.

Beta Hydroxy Acyl CoA Dehydrogenase An enzyme that oxidizes an alcohol to a carbonyl, producing NADH in beta oxidation.