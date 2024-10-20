Fatty Acid Oxidation quiz Flashcards
What is the process called that prepares fatty acid substrates to enter the citric acid cycle?
The process is called beta oxidation, which converts fatty acids into Acetyl CoA.How many ATP molecules are produced from the breakdown of fatty acids?
The breakdown of fatty acids, such as palmitic acid, can produce a total of 108 ATP molecules.What is beta oxidation?
Beta oxidation is the process of breaking down fatty acids into Acetyl CoA in the mitochondria, involving four steps: oxidation, hydration, further oxidation, and thiolysis.What process catabolizes fatty acids?
Beta oxidation is the process that catabolizes fatty acids.What is the role of the carnitine shuttle in fatty acid oxidation?
The carnitine shuttle transports fatty acyl CoA into the mitochondrial matrix for beta oxidation.How are unsaturated fatty acids processed differently in beta oxidation?
Unsaturated fatty acids may require isomerization or reduction to properly undergo beta oxidation.What happens to odd-chain fatty acids during beta oxidation?
Odd-chain fatty acids yield Acetyl CoA and propanoyl CoA, which is converted to succinyl CoA for the citric acid cycle.What is the initial step in activating fatty acids for beta oxidation?
Fatty acids are activated by being converted into fatty acyl CoA, a process that costs the equivalent of 2 ATP.What is the significance of the double bond in the first step of beta oxidation?
The double bond is introduced during the first oxidation step, reducing FAD to FADH2, which is crucial for energy production.Why might beta oxidation not generate FADH2 for unsaturated fatty acids?
If an isomerase is used to reposition a double bond, the initial oxidation step is bypassed, preventing FADH2 production.